Asphalt Works Kick Off in Heraklion’s Old KATEE Area

Starting Monday, January 20, road milling and resurfacing will commence in Heraklion’s Old KATEE area, west of Christomichali Xylouri Street. The project, part of the “Asphalt Roadworks in the Municipality of Heraklion’s 3rd Community,” includes the following streets:

Kounavon (from Messaras junction to Dim. Glinou junction)

(from Messaras junction to Dim. Glinou junction) Athanasiou Kampeli (from Christomichali Xylouri to Kounavon junction)

(from Christomichali Xylouri to Kounavon junction) 1869 Street

Asiton (from Christomichali Xylouri to the city boundary)

(from Christomichali Xylouri to the city boundary) Chrysanthimidos (from 1869 Street to Lysistratis Street)

(from 1869 Street to Lysistratis Street) Emm. Kounali

Arist. Zafeiridou

Mich. Manasaki (from Asiton to Galinou)

(from Asiton to Galinou) Galinou (from Christomichali Xylouri to the junctions with Man. Anagnostaki and Lysistratis and another segment at Asiton)

(from Christomichali Xylouri to the junctions with Man. Anagnostaki and Lysistratis and another segment at Asiton) Man. Anagnostaki (from Lysistratis to Asiton junction)

(from Lysistratis to Asiton junction) Lysistratis (from Man. Anagnostaki to Christomichali Xylouri)

Dim. Lambraki (from Galinou to Dim. Glinou junction)

(from Galinou to Dim. Glinou junction) Dim. Glinou (from Christ. Xylouri to Galinou)

(from Christ. Xylouri to Galinou) Zach. Kallergi (from Lysistratis to Galinou junction)

(from Lysistratis to Galinou junction) Athan. Zitaki

Lyttou (from Chrysanthimidos to Christ. Xylouri)

(from Chrysanthimidos to Christ. Xylouri) Elenas Venizelou

Georg. Mari

Falanas

Tylvithiou

Gianni Garyfalaki

Anticipated Disruption

Work is expected to last around 20 working days. Officials have asked for residents’ patience during this process. Drivers are urged to follow traffic signs indicating alternative routes to avoid bottlenecks.

The Municipality highlights the importance of these efforts, noting they aim to improve road quality for the community. A spokesperson stated, “These works are necessary, and we kindly ask residents and visitors to adjust their plans accordingly.”

Tourists and residents alike should budget extra time for travel through the area due to potential delays.