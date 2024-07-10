Guardians of the Bear: ARCTUROS Sanctuary

On the edge of the charming village of Nymfaio lies a cobbled trail flanked by beech trees with fallen leaves carpeting the ground. This serene path leads to a sanctuary run by ARCTUROS, a Greek environmental NGO founded in 1992 by Yiannis Boutaris, a renowned winemaker and former mayor of Thessaloniki.

At the ARCTUROS Sanctuary in the villages of Nymfaio and Agrapidia on Mount Vitsi, about 350 miles northwest of Athens, over a dozen hectares of forest provide refuge to more than 20 bears. These bears are healing from the abuse and trauma inflicted by humans. Many were rescued from Balkan animal collectors and restaurant owners who kept them to entertain guests. Others became orphans due to illegal poaching. In the sanctuary, these bears are finding a new chance at life.

A Second Chance for Troubled Bears

The ARCTUROS team dedicates itself to nursing back to health bears from the entire Balkan peninsula. These bears, often abused or injured, lack the survival skills needed for the wild. The shelter provides a safe haven where they can recover and, if possible, be reintegrated into their natural habitat. Some bears, unable to fend for themselves, find a permanent home here, just outside the traditional village of Nymfaio.

Key Efforts:

Rescue and rehabilitation of injured and abused bears

Reintroduction of capable bears into the wild

Continuous care for bears unable to survive independently

Expansion of Wildlife Protection

ARCTUROS extends its protection efforts beyond bears. Near the northwestern village of Agrapidies, the organization has established shelters for wolves and lynxes. Each year, Arcturos broadens its scope to include a variety of initiatives aimed at wildlife preservation.

One notable project is the controlled breeding and preservation of the Greek Shepherd dog. These dogs, adapted to the mountainous regions, are provided free of charge to farmers. This initiative aims to ensure a harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Additional Initiatives:

Controlled Breeding of Greek Shepherd Dogs: These dogs are crucial for guarding livestock in mountainous areas. ARCTUROS provides these dogs free of charge to farmers, promoting harmony between humans and wildlife.

Wildlife Education Programs: ARCTUROS runs educational programs to raise awareness about wildlife protection among local communities and schools.

Forest and Habitat Restoration Projects: The NGO engages in projects aimed at preserving and restoring natural habitats critical for the survival of various species.

Founded in 1992, ARCTUROS shelters bears and wolves, primarily from the Balkans, and has welcomed large predators from Austria and Georgia. The bears reside in a 12.5-acre beech forest generously donated by the local municipality, while the wolves roam a 17-acre oak forest in the valley below.

Initially, ARCTUROS aimed to end the use of bears for entertainment. Historically, bears were taught to dance by cruel methods, including walking on hot coals, a practice once common at country fairs and still found in parts of the Balkans, though eliminated in Greece several decades ago.

Your Support Matters

The annual cost to care for each bear is 15,000 euros, while a wolf’s upkeep requires 10,000 euros.

In addition to bears and wolves, ARCTUROS also works to save a local breed of Greek sheepdog, perfectly adapted to the area’s conditions. Other protected animals at the sanctuary include chamois, otters, deer, roe deer, lynx, and jackals.

ARCTUROS’ commitment to wildlife protection is unwavering. With their dedicated efforts, they continue to be the guardians of the bear and other endangered species in Greece. Supporting ARCTUROS means contributing to a world where humans and wildlife coexist harmoniously.

Visit the ARCTUROS website to learn more about their mission and how you can help protect these incredible animals.