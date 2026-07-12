Think twice before entering a gorge in the afternoon. Crete’s firefighters say the most dangerous hiking hours aren’t what most visitors expect.

Every summer, Crete’s spectacular gorges lure thousands of visitors seeking dramatic landscapes and unforgettable walks. Unfortunately, they also generate a growing number of rescue operations as hikers underestimate the island’s heat and terrain.

With temperatures climbing again this week, the Hellenic Fire Service is urging residents and visitors alike to rethink when—and how—they explore Crete’s hiking trails.

Afternoon is the danger zone

Many people assume the hottest part of the day has passed by late afternoon. Firefighters say that’s a dangerous misconception.

According to the Fire Service Coordination Center, most rescue incidents occur between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., when rocks and canyon walls continue radiating the heat they have absorbed throughout the day.

Officials describe the physical strain in stark terms: an hour of walking through a gorge during those hours can place as much stress on the body as many hours of hiking at night.

Heat exhaustion, dehydration, muscle fatigue, and disorientation can develop quickly, especially on exposed trails with little shade.

Older hikers face greater risks

Emergency responders are particularly concerned about older visitors attempting demanding routes without realistically assessing their physical condition.

The recent collapse of an elderly hiker in Imbros Gorge, which required a major rescue operation, serves as another reminder that even experienced walkers can be overwhelmed by Crete’s summer conditions.

Age, underlying medical conditions, and dehydration can combine to create life-threatening emergencies within minutes.

Small mistakes become big emergencies

Firefighters say many rescue operations begin long before anyone enters a gorge.

Common problems include hikers setting out with:

too little drinking water;

unsuitable footwear;

no hat or sun protection;

no food;

an uncharged mobile phone;

little or no emergency equipment.

Perhaps even more concerning, many visitors leave without telling anyone where they are going.

When no one knows the intended route or expected return time, rescue teams must often search vast areas with very limited information, delaying assistance when every minute matters.

Solo hiking carries additional risks

Many of the most difficult rescue operations involve people hiking alone through remote gorges without guides or local knowledge.

While Crete’s trail network is generally well maintained, the combination of extreme heat, rugged terrain, and isolation can quickly turn a pleasant excursion into a dangerous situation.

Five simple ways to stay safe

If you’re planning to hike in Crete this summer:

Start early in the morning .

. Avoid hiking during the hottest part of the day, especially late afternoon.

Carry more water than you think you’ll need.

Wear proper hiking shoes, a hat, and sun protection.

Tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to return.

Crete’s gorges are among the island’s greatest natural treasures. Respecting the weather, choosing the right time to hike, and preparing properly will help ensure your adventure ends with great memories—not a call to emergency services.