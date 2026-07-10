A large fire broke out on Friday morning in an agricultural and forested area in Ini, Heraklion.

The blaze started in a field of reeds, with 42 firefighters, 11 trucks, and a helicopter currently on the scene.

The wildfire in Ini, Heraklion, is now under control after hours of intense firefighting against strong winds.

The coordinated ground and aerial attack successfully stopped the flames from spreading beyond an area of dry grass and reeds.

Crews remain on-site to monitor the perimeter, but thankfully, zero homes or infrastructure were threatened.

Firefighters have brought a large wildfire near the village of Ini in the Municipality of Minoa Pediada under control following an hours-long operation that involved ground crews, specialized wildfire units, and aerial support.

The blaze broke out Friday morning in an agricultural and woodland area containing dry grass and reeds. Strong winds complicated firefighting efforts throughout the day, increasing the risk of the fire spreading.

A total of 42 firefighters, two specialized ground teams from the 3rd EMODE wildfire unit, and multiple fire engines were deployed to the scene. A firefighting helicopter carried out repeated water drops while crews on the ground worked to contain the advancing flames.

Thanks to the coordinated response, firefighters succeeded in preventing the blaze from reaching nearby homes or infrastructure.

The fire burned an area of mainly low vegetation and dry grasses before being brought under control.

Although the immediate danger has passed, firefighting crews remain at the scene to monitor the area and quickly respond to any flare-ups, as windy conditions continue to pose a risk of reignition.

Meanwhile, investigators from the Heraklion Fire Investigation Unit have launched an inquiry into the cause of the wildfire, which remains under investigation.