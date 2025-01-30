Cooperation for Resilience: EU Culture Ministers Meet in Ukraine

Greece’s Culture Minister, Lina Mendoni, is attending a conference in Uzhhorod, Ukraine.

The “Cooperation for Resilience” event is on February 1-2 .

. It’s organized by Ukraine’s Culture Minister, Mykola Totsiitskyi.

EU cultural ministers, UNESCO reps, and even Australia and Japan are involved.

The goal: To save Ukraine’s cultural legacy during and after the war.

For more official details in Greek, check out this link.

Culture: More Than Just Pretty Artifacts

So, what happens when war and art clash? Spoiler alert—it’s not great. Cue the “Cooperation for Resilience” conference. This cheery meetup in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, aims to address the grim challenges faced by the country’s cultural treasures. Lina Mendoni, Greece’s Minister of Culture, will bravely step into the fray, joining fellow EU ministers, UNESCO heavyweights, and a random assortment of global allies like Australia and Japan.

This gathering isn’t just about sipping tea and making polite conversation. With a backdrop of ongoing conflict, participants will hash out a “roadmap” (fancy words for a to-do list) designed to protect and rebuild Ukraine’s cultural and historical gems. And let’s be real—they’re not short on problems. Cultural heritage, both physical and intangible, is caught in the crossfire, and it’s up to this international posse to throw it a lifeline.

A Plan as Sturdy as Porcelain

Here’s the kicker: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy already highlighted culture as a key player in Ukraine’s fight for resilience. His “Internal Resilience Plan,” presented back in November, puts heritage up there with survival itself. Attendees will brainstorm actionable steps (because hand-wringing only gets you so far). Expect discussions on international collaborations, practical strategies, and how not to let cultural identity get bulldozed in the chaos.

Why is Australia here? Good question. Culture knows no borders—or time zones.

Straightforward, no frills, but packed with hope and urgency, this conference could make a difference. Fingers crossed, they bring more than just PowerPoints and empty promises to the table. Because, spoiler: Ukraine’s cultural identity depends on it.