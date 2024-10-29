Delta’s Sky Hopper: Retro Fun with $400 Monthly Prizes

Delta introduces Sky Hopper, a new retro-inspired game for SkyMiles Members.

Available exclusively through Delta Sync Wi-Fi, offering a chance to win monthly $400 Delta Gift Cards.

Join the gaming trend with a nostalgic, 8-bit experience onboard.

Over 700 aircraft now provide free, high-quality Wi-Fi, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Delta has launched Sky Hopper, a nostalgic gaming experience for SkyMiles Members. This exclusive in-flight game combines the charm of retro graphics with modern competition, giving players the chance to win a $400 Delta Gift Card each month until April 2025. Sky Hopper entertains and enriches the flying experience by adding value to Delta’s free Wi-Fi service.

“With Sky Hopper, we’re giving our SkyMiles Members something fun and unexpected to look forward to each time they fly with us,” said Sarah Honeyman, Managing Director of IFEC Engagement & Optimization. “We’re committed to evolving the inflight experience with entertainment options that resonate with all of our customers while introducing them to all the great ways they can grow their world with SkyMiles and get rewarded for their loyalty.”

Since 2023, Delta Sync Wi-Fi has become a key driver of customer satisfaction and is now available on most Delta flights. This innovation has attracted over 3 million new SkyMiles Members, particularly appealing to a younger audience with its gaming features.

How to Play Log In: Use SkyMiles credentials to access Delta Sync Wi-Fi on most domestic mainline flights. Not a member? Joining is free at delta.com/joinskymiles. Find Sky Hopper: Navigate to the “Entertainment” section on the Wi-Fi portal after logging in. Start Playing: Once the game begins, players can enjoy collecting SkyMiles facts and enter the sweepstakes upon completing each game and collecting at least one fact. SkyMiles Members can also participate by mailing their entry details to the designated P.O. box in Atlanta.

Delta Airlines’ commitment to offering superior in-flight entertainment is unmatched. With over 165,000 seatback screens across more than 850 aircraft, explore the next level of travel with Delta and enjoy entertainment that sets a new industry standard.

No purchase is necessary. The drawing is open to U.S. residents 18 and older. There is one drawing per month, and entries are limited. For full details, see the terms and conditions.