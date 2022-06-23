Day 3 of the IHF Beach Handball World Championships at Karteros

Day 3 of the 2022 IHF Beach Handball World Championship tipped off this morning as 12 teams in both the men’s and women’s divisions edge closer to the championship. Each of the international teams will play two matches that will decide their fate.

Men’s Matches

09:00 EEST CR: Ecuador vs New Zealand (Ecuador won this consolation round match 2-0)

10:40 EEST MR II: Denmark vs Portugal / Islamic Republic of Iran vs Brazil / CR: Puerto Rico vs Egypt

11:30 EEST MR II: Norway vs Qatar

12:20 EEST MR I: Greece vs Spain / United States of America vs Uruguay / Argentina vs Croatia

15:30 EEST CR: New Zealand vs Puerto Rico / Egypt vs Ecuador

16:20 EEST MR II: the Islamic Republic of Iran vs Portugal / Norway vs Brazil

17:10 EEST MR I: United States of America vs Croatia / Argentina vs Spain / Denmark vs Qatar

20:30 EEST MR I: Greece vs Uruguay

Highlights for Today

The Islamic Republic of Iran match versus Brazil in marks the first time that Brazilian coaching legend Antonio Guerra Peixe goes up against his former team as the newly-installed Iran coach.

Also, Denmark faces Portugal in a repeat of their European championship quarter-final from last year, which the Danes 2-0. So, this will be a bit of a grudge match.

Women’s Side

Onlookers are expecting the Greek women’s team to continue to dominate, and for either Brazil, Netherlands, or Germany to join the host team at the top of the heap of these World Championships at Karteros.

On the women’s side, Germany and Brazil have already continued their winning ways, as the Greek women threaten to dominate the tournament, and are slated to play a talented USA team later this afternoon. Today’s schedule is full of highlight anticipated matches including the Netherlands versus Brazil, and Argentina versus Germany. The final game of the day at the World Championships at Karteros is a repeat of Greece’s Beach Handball World Championship debut – a test against Spain

Match Schedule

09:00 EEST MR I: Portugal vs Spain (0-2) / Thailand vs Denmark (0-2)

09:50 EEST MR II: Netherlands vs Norway (2-0) / Uruguay vs Germany (0-2) / Argentina vs Brazil (0-2)

13:10 EEST CR: Mexico vs Australia / MR I: Greece vs United States of America

14:00 EEST CR: Vietnam vs Hungary

15:30 EEST MR II: Netherlands vs Brazil

16:20 EEST MR II: Argentina vs Germany

18:00 EEST MR I: Portugal vs Denmark / Thailand vs United States of America

18:50 EEST MR II: Uruguay vs Norway / Australia vs Vietnam

19:40 EEST MR I: Greece vs Spain

21:20 EEST CR: Hungary vs Mexico

Source: IHF News