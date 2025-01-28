Hike to the Summit of Spathi – No Pain, No Gain

Start at Limnakaros Plateau (1,150m).

Climb to Spathi’s summit, the highest in Dikti (2,148m).

Same route for return – because why not double the fun?

Winter gear and experience might be needed (interpret “might” as “probably”).

Nine hours of walking, covering 14km.

Departure: 6:30 AM from the Archaeological Museum.

Info and sign-ups: Mon–Fri, 8:00–10:00 PM, EOS Heraklion office, Dikaiosynis 53. Or call at 2810227609.

Leader: Dimitris Sfyrakis (also the person you can blame if this goes south).

Find more details here: EOS Heraklion Facebook.

Can You Survive the Ascent to Spathi?

This adventure begins at the Limnakaros Plateau, perched at 1,150 metres. From there, it’s straight uphill to Spathi Peak, the tallest point of the Dikti range at 2,148 metres. The trail is as promising as it is relentless, offering unmatched views and sore legs.

What You’ll Need (Besides Patience)

If winter decides to crash the party, proper cold-weather hiking gear may be required. And let’s not ignore the need for some experience with winter hikes – unless you fancy a dramatic slide down the mountain.

Important Stuff You Shouldn’t Ignore

Distance : 14km (yes, you’ll feel it).

: 14km (yes, you’ll feel it). Duration : 9 hours (just enough to reconsider all your life choices).

: 9 hours (just enough to reconsider all your life choices). Difficulty : Rated 6. Translation – not for the casual walkers.

: Rated 6. Translation – not for the casual walkers. Departure Time: 6:30 AM sharp from the Archaeological Museum.

For those brave enough to join, grab all the information you need by dropping into the EOS Heraklion office, Monday to Friday, 8:00–10:00 PM. The address is Dikaiosynis 53. If leaving the house feels too ambitious, call them at 2810227609.

Now, lace up your boots, pack some snacks, and prepare for an uphill battle – literally.