Cyprus Announces Stringent Fines under New Low-Emission Zone Bill

New fines introduced for low-emission zone offences

Amendments made to existing Out-of-Court Settlement Law

Targets reduction of road transport pollutants and greenhouse gases

In a move to curb air pollution, the Cyprus parliament saw the submission of a new bill enforcing penalties on those flouting low-emission zone rules. Courtesy of these amendments to the Out-of-Court Settlement Law (.pdf in Greek), various new traffic offences now face financial consequences, enhancing the 2023 law’s focus on reducing atmospheric pollutants and greenhouse gases from road transport.

Outlined in the proposed legislation, fines are as follows:

€50 for unauthorized entry into low-emission zones

€75 for unauthorized entry into zero-emission zones

€100 for non-compliant conventional fuel vehicles in designated areas

€75 for unauthorized use of specific road lanes

€100 for operating in designated areas without necessary payments

€75 for parking non-qualifying vehicles in restricted zones

This legislative change initiative will empower authorities with a spectrum of measures. These measures include the creation of low—and zero-emission zones, restrictions on certain vehicle types, and the regulation of dedicated roadways. Documented evidence within the legislation reveals that its primary aim is to introduce measures explicitly targeting the reduction of atmospheric pollutants and greenhouse gases emitted from road transport.