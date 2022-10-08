Crete’s Weekend Weather – Light Rain Turning to Sunshine Sunday

Visitors to Crete Island this weekend can expect cooler temperatures and light, scattered rain throughout the day on Saturday. Crete weather this weekend will be typical for the period, with some scattered rain storms. Temperatures will be cooler but still comfortable for swimming.

The skies are expected to clear on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 24C. The water temperature at Amoudara Beach yesterday was 24.1°C.

Right now in Heraklion, the skies are heavily overcast with a light drizzle falling. As of 8:22 AM, Heraklion’s temperature is a cool 20°C. The humidity is 75%, and the moderate winds are 23 km/h. In Chania, it’s currently 19°C.

The high temperature today should reach 23°C, according to the national weather service in Athens. Tonight’s low is expected to be about 18°C. Overall, Crete weather will remain pleasant throughout the week. Moonrise this evening will be at 6:25 PM, and moonset tomorrow morning will be at 5:29 AM.