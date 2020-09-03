Greece Records 233 New Cases and 2 Deaths Over Last 24 Hours

Pin 0 Shares

On Wednesday there were 233 new cases and 2 new deaths because of coronavirus reported. Of those, 20 were detected at border checkpoints. This brings the total number of cases is 10.524.

Of this total, 2.112 (20,1%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 4.710 (44,8%) are related to an already known case, while 38 of our fellow citizens are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 10 (26,3%) are women and the rest are men.

94,7% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older while 153 patients have been discharged from the ICU. Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, who is in charge of Greece’s management of the coronavirus told reporters at a briefing on the course of the pandemic, that 97 of the 207 cases recorded on Tuesday were detected in Attica.

At the same time, he explained that the health authorities are still concerned about the cases in closed structures for immigrants. Dr. Tsiodras said in a TV briefing yesterday that wearing a mask is one of the best ways to prevent being infected.

Source: Protothema