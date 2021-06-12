Crete’s Businesses With An “Instagram Vibe” Going On

DayNight.gr is really making me jealous. I wish I had the resources to transform our small media company into an English version of this media company. They even stole hundreds of my followers on Facebook! Okay, maybe my followers just like the news the company brings? Anyhow, for what’s going on in Greece this is one of the most progressive outlets in the country. I love the articles on Crete too. Let me see if I can redo a bunch of them for Argophilia Travel News! The Instagram below is an example of their taste in presenting Greece to outsiders. Can anyone identify where this is?

Hmm, arrivato exceptional holiday properties eh? This is one of those ‘lookie what I found moments’ where you think about all the times people asked you where to stay on Crete. Okay, their website is cookie-cutter, but it’s effective at showing off some stunning Crete villas. This share of Sitia’s magnificent port promenade got me on Instagram, but their Agrilos sea view house in Mirsini Village is one I’d recommend because of the otherworldly magic of this region of Crete. So few travelers to Crete realize the unique diversity one can find along the main road from Agios Nikolaos, through Sitia, and on to Itanos in the far east of the island. And these guys have some stunning stays in the region. I am pretty sure this is a new outfit on Crete. If so, it looks like they’ve got a good start online, on Facebook, via Instagram, and elsewhere. I cannot find out the owners of the business on short notice, but for fun maybe I’ll do a feature on them. Anyhow, visit Sitia and Lassithi when you come to Crete.

It’s funny, in social media you never know what is behind the names people chose for their accounts. For instance, how can anyone know that eliaandthyme (Elia & Thyme) is a classy seafront Greek restaurant just from the name? Okay, oil and herbs are a clue, I guess. But one look at their Instagram shares tells you there’s something special about this account and this place. My wife and I have never dined here, but now we want to. So much for Instagram marketing value, huh? In fact, we’ve never been to Almyrida beach yet either. So it will be fun to see if the beach and the restaurant are as good as one of our favorite tavernas in nearby Kalyves. As for their digital awareness, their last Facebook post was four years ago. Are they closed? Nope, the Insta share was yesterday. Whew, so there Instagram vibe is still alive.

Last, but not least, Vritomartis naturist resort has so much going for it. Situated in a mythic place between the Libyan Sea and the cliffs at the end of the famous Samaria Gorge, the enclave sits on the ruins of ancient Tara. In ancient times there was a healing center and a temple to Apollo where Agia Roumeli now stands. On the downside, whoever is running public relations and/or marketing for the resort needs to hone up on watermarking or branding images, and how people seldom share desecrated photographs. Doing this to imagery is like what dogs do to fire hydrants. I mean, these guys “Got it going on.” Good website? Check. Covered in social media? Check. Instagram vibe in tact? check. Tripadvisor aware epic? Check. Blog? Okay, the blog sucks guys, contact me wife the queen of internet content for advice on that one. But putting a uniform on your photographs when you are famous for being a nudist nirvana! Come on. LOL.