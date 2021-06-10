Greece Let’s the Music Play Again for Summer 2021 Visitors

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias announced this week the further lifting of social restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to this most recent announcement, the curfew will be shortened and outdoor cafes and certain restaurants will be allowed to play music again.

Beginning at 06:00 on Saturday, June 12, the current overnight curfew imposed in Greece will be shortened by one hour; it will begin one hour later at 01:30 until 05:00. Furthermore, if the epidemiological situation allows, the curfew will be done away with as of July 1st. Music at outdoor cafes and restaurants will be permitted again, while cafes and restaurants at well-ventilated galleries can reopen, with the restriction being they must have a separate entrance and exit.

Maximum capacity at Greece live venues is increased to 75 pct from the current 50 pct for audiences up to 1,000 people, to 70 pct for up to 5,000 people, and to 65 pct for venues that can handle up to 15,000 people; any venue larger than 15,000 people will be allowed a fixed maximum of 10,000 attendees.

The minister also said hands-on medical classes at universities can resume on Monday, June 14, and so can classes in adult learning centers. As for weddings, as of July 1, the maximum number of attendees at wedding receptions and catering services is raised from the current 100 to a maximum of 300.

Source: Tornos News