Agios Nikolaos Coordinates Spinalonga Upgrades

Mayor Manolis Menegakis met with the Ephorate of Antiquities of Lasithi to synchronize calendars before the season peaks.

Updates on ongoing works by the Cultural Resources Management and Development Organization (ODAP) to handle record visitor numbers.

Preparations for the reopening of the Archaeological Museum and various local sites for the 2026 season.

Moves to update and potentially “downsize” archaeological zones in Kalo Chorio to balance preservation with local development.

Mayor Manolis Menegakis recently stepped into the offices of the Lasithi Ephorate of Antiquities, not just for a courtesy call, but to hammer out the logistics of an island that is, quite literally, being worn down by its own popularity.

Spinalonga remains the crown jewel of Lasithi’s tourism economy, and the Mayor sought clarity on the construction timelines currently being managed by ODAP. With visitor numbers trending toward new highs, the goal is to ensure that ongoing structural interventions don’t clash with the influx of travelers seeking the “Leper Island’s” haunting history.

Balancing the Ancient and the Modern

One of the more pragmatic points of the meeting involved Kalo Chorio. In a move that local property owners will likely watch closely, the Municipality and the Ephorate discussed updating—and specifically restricting—the current archaeological zones.

This isn’t about ignoring history, but about precision. By refining these zones, the Municipality hopes to free up land for local use while focusing conservation efforts on the areas that truly matter. The discussion also covered the “rescue excavations” and site cleanups that act as the necessary friction between new infrastructure and the layers of history beneath the Cretan soil.

A Shared Vision for 2026

A unique bridge bolsters the synergy between the town hall and the archaeologists: Deputy Mayor Georgios Beloukas, who also serves as an executive within the Antiquities Ephorate. This “dual-role” presence suggests a season where administrative hurdles might finally be lowered in favor of practical results.

From the imminent reopening of the Archaeological Museum to funding new studies for Spinalonga’s long-term preservation, the meeting signaled that Agios Nikolaos is no longer content to merely “manage” its landmarks—it’s looking to curate them for a more demanding, high-spending demographic.