Crete Power Link Energizes Greece–Israel Interconnector Vision

Greece has completed an undersea power cable connecting the mainland to Crete, marking a decisive step toward the long-planned Great Sea Interconnector that will eventually link Greece, Cyprus, and Israel through a single high-voltage energy corridor beneath the Mediterranean.

The new 330-kilometer high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable was officially activated in late May. Costing roughly €1 billion and co-financed by the European Union, the “Crete link” represents both a technological milestone and a major shift in regional energy security strategy.

A Gateway for the Mediterranean Grid

By connecting Crete to the continental grid, Greece reduces the island’s dependence on oil-fired power plants and opens the way for renewable generation to flow both ways across the Aegean. Officials say the system can transmit up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity — enough to stabilize the island’s demand while supporting broader grid resilience across southern Europe.

The link also serves as a proving ground for the next stage: a 1,200-kilometer extension to Cyprus and Israel that would form one of the world’s longest and deepest submarine HVDC lines. When complete, the interconnector could turn Greece into a genuine hub for energy exchange between the EU and the Eastern Mediterranean, giving new geopolitical weight to Athens and Nicosia in regional diplomacy.

Challenges and Crosscurrents

Despite the successful launch, the broader project faces complex political and logistical hurdles. Turkish officials have repeatedly objected to sections of the planned route, claiming the cables may cross contested maritime zones. The project has also attracted scrutiny from European prosecutors investigating possible financial irregularities in its funding arrangements.

Still, both Greece and Cyprus reaffirmed this summer that work continues on schedule. The partners say that the Great Sea Interconnector remains central to Europe’s long-term strategy for diversified, renewable-driven power. For Crete, the benefits are immediate — cleaner air, lower generation costs, and a new role as the literal junction between continents.