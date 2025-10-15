Greece Pushes Back on EU’s Tobacco Tax Hike at ECOFIN

It seems Brussels has decided to kick its tobacco habit by making everyone else pay for the patches. The European Commission’s latest health crusade involves raising tobacco taxes so high that even Zeus might have trouble affording a pack.

Enter Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Greece’s new economy and finance minister, trying to bring some Mediterranean sense to the smoky chaos. At the ECOFIN Council, where Europe’s finance ministers gather to tax and re-tax everything that moves, Pierrakakis politely suggested that perhaps a 258% increase on roll-your-own tobacco was not “moderate” but medieval.

He proposed a gentler approach—lower taxes, a longer transition period, and taxation by weight, not by unit—a pragmatic idea that sounds suspiciously like someone who’s seen how fast smugglers adapt to policy.

Puff, Puff, Panic

The Commission’s proposal, inspired mostly by Northern European states that probably think “smoke rings” are weather phenomena, aims to harmonize tax rates across the EU. In practice, it would torch the economies of southern countries that have actual tobacco industries—and a cultural relationship with smoking that predates Brussels itself.

The new Tobacco Taxation Directive and its shiny companion, the Tobacco Excise Duty Own Resource (TEDOR), come dressed as public health measures. But let us be honest: it is a cash grab with a moral lecture.

And while the Netherlands leads the charge for tighter controls, Italy, Greece, and Romania are lighting up cautionary cigarettes in the corner, mumbling that this might just send people straight into the arms of the smugglers.

Greece’s Case: History, Geography, and Common Sense

As Pierrakakis noted, Greece’s geography is a smuggler’s dream—thousands of islands, endless coastline, and enough secret coves to hide a small fleet of tax-free tobacco boats. History has shown that every time the EU gets ambitious with taxes, illegal trade booms like wildfire in the Aegean.

“Based on our experience,” said Pierrakakis, “we have observed that when tax rates rise too fast, so does smuggling.”

Translation: Raise the tax, and someone in Piraeus is already printing fake labels.

When Brussels Blows Smoke

The EU insists the new directive will create a fairer market and protect young people from vaping and smoking. Greece, ever the realist, points out that teenagers are not consulting tax directives before buying strawberry-flavored nicotine pods behind the school.

If the European Commission wanted a unified Europe, it has found one—united in coughing.

Until then, Greece stands by its lighter, reminding Brussels that when you mess with an ancient smoker’s ritual, you had better bring more than hot air.