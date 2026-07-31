Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

Swimmer Safely Rescued Off Koum Kapi Beach in Chania

- July 31st, 2026 12:10 pm

A 45-year-old swimmer was safely rescued after getting into difficulty off Koum Kapi Beach in Chania. The man was brought ashore unharmed and declined hospital treatment.

A 45-year-old swimmer was safely rescued after getting into difficulty off Koum Kapi Beach in Chania. The man was brought ashore unharmed and declined hospital treatment.

A 45-year-old swimmer was safely rescued Thursday afternoon after getting into difficulty in the waters off Koum Kapi Beach in Chania.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the Hellenic Coast Guard, with officers from the First Port Authority of Chania dispatched to the scene. A private vessel also assisted in the rescue operation.

The swimmer was brought safely to Chania’s Venetian Harbor, where he was found to be in good health. According to authorities, he declined transport to a hospital, stating that he was not experiencing any medical problems.

The incident ended without injury and serves as another reminder for swimmers to exercise caution along Crete’s coastline, particularly during periods of strong winds and changing sea conditions.

About Manuel Santos

Manuel began his journey as a lifeguard on Sant Sebastià Beach and later worked as a barista—two roles that deepened his love for coastal life and local stories. Now based part-time in Crete, he brings a Mediterranean spirit to his writing and is currently exploring Spain’s surf beaches for a book project that blends adventure, culture, and coastline.

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