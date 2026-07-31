Swimmer Safely Rescued Off Koum Kapi Beach in Chania

A 45-year-old swimmer was safely rescued Thursday afternoon after getting into difficulty in the waters off Koum Kapi Beach in Chania.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the Hellenic Coast Guard, with officers from the First Port Authority of Chania dispatched to the scene. A private vessel also assisted in the rescue operation.

The swimmer was brought safely to Chania’s Venetian Harbor, where he was found to be in good health. According to authorities, he declined transport to a hospital, stating that he was not experiencing any medical problems.

The incident ended without injury and serves as another reminder for swimmers to exercise caution along Crete’s coastline, particularly during periods of strong winds and changing sea conditions.