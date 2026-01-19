A patrol by game wardens in Kalo Chorio (Municipality of Hersonissos) on Saturday, January 17, 2026 , led to the arrest of a suspect in a case of suspected illegal hunting , now in the hands of justice.

Crete’s Countryside Is Not a Free-For-All

Crete’s mountains and rural valleys attract every kind of outdoor traveller — hikers, photographers, bird-watchers, off-road enthusiasts… and yes, hunting tourism.

But this is where visitors sometimes misunderstand the island: Crete may look rugged and untamed, but local rules are not optional. Not for tourists, not for locals, not for anyone.

That reality surfaced again on Saturday, January 17, 2026, when a scheduled game warden patrol in the area of Kalo Chorio, in the Municipality of Hersonissos, reportedly ended with a suspected illegal-hunting case now being handled by the justice system.

According to the report, the federal game warden of Arkalochori, along with private wardens from the Heraklion Hunting Association, moved through an agricultural zone during a patrol. At around 09:30, they reported hearing dogs barking followed by a gunshot.

From a safe distance, they allegedly observed a pickup truck carrying crates used to transport hunting dogs. When the wardens attempted to approach for inspection, the vehicle reportedly fled at speed. Before it disappeared, wardens said they saw the driver throw a bag to the ground — while they managed to record the vehicle’s license plate number.

The bag was recovered. It allegedly contained a dead hare, further strengthening indications of illegal hunting.

Wardens then went to Hersonissos Police Station, where they submitted the collected evidence. The legal process is now underway.

Why This Matters to Tourists (and Not Only Hunters)

Many travellers assume hunting is a “private hobby” that stays invisible. In rural Crete, it does not. It affects:

locals working the land nearby

hikers or cyclists on rural routes

farmers whose fields become someone else’s hunting ground

protected wildlife populations

and the island’s sense of order

Hunting tourism brings visitors into a landscape where:

villages are close together

roads are narrow

visibility changes fast

and people do not appreciate surprises involving firearms

So even if you are not interested in hunting, cases like this matter. They are part of the larger picture: how Crete’s countryside is shared — and contested.

Hunting Tourism in Crete: The Legal Reality

This is the part that needs to be said clearly.

If you are travelling to Crete to hunt (or joining someone who is), you are entering a regulated activity with enforcement.

Visitors should expect:

licensing requirements

seasonal rules

location restrictions

potential inspections

and real legal consequences

And the most critical travel advice is also the simplest:

If you do not know the rules, do not hunt.

Not because “Crete is harsh,” but because the consequences are boring in the worst way: police stations, court cases, fines, and travel plans destroyed.

Crete Is Not a Hunting-Safari Destination

It is important to say this clearly, because some visitors arrive with the wrong expectations.

Crete does not offer “hunting tours.” This is not a safari-style destination, and it is not marketed as one. The hunting activity is local and seasonal — and, in practice, it primarily concerns hare hunting, under Greek rules and controls.

And for the love of everything wild on this island:

Hunting the Cretan ibex (kri-kri) is illegal.

Any visitor tempted to treat Crete’s protected wildlife as a trophy is not “adventurous.” They are committing a crime.

Crete’s nature is fragile, and what makes it special is what must be protected.

There is no romantic excuse, no tourist privilege, and no ‘I did not know.’ Protected species are protected.

The Ethical Problem With Hunting Tourism

Legality is only half of it. Even when hunting is legal, hunting tourism raises ethical issues that many visitors ignore while in “holiday mode.”

1) The countryside is not empty

Tourists can interpret rural land as “open space.” Locals do not. Much of it is worked land, grazing areas, family property, or community territory.

Ethical hunting means respecting boundaries, not approaching villages or roads, and not creating fear for locals who hear shots and do not know who is holding the weapon.

2) Animal welfare is not a joke

It includes:

avoiding suffering

avoiding illegal methods

not treating wildlife like a trophy photo moment

If your hunting story ends with Instagram and bravado, it is not ethical outdoor travel. It is vanity.

3) Hunting dogs are not disposable tools

This is not a small point.

Hunting tourists sometimes romanticize hunting with dogs, unaware of the darker realities that can occur in some places: poor handling, exhaustion, stress, abandonment, or careless transport.

Crete already has too many stray animals. Ethical hunting tourism means proper care and transport, adequate water, veterinary responsibility, and humane standards.

4) Safety is a moral issue

Even if you believe hunting is a tradition, nobody has the right to endanger other people enjoying the countryside.

In Crete, hikers appear suddenly, farmers work silently, cyclists pass on tight roads, and families go to chapels and fields.

Ethical hunting means zero tolerance for unsafe behavior.

What Visitors Should Do Instead

If the idea of Crete’s wild countryside attracts you, but hunting feels ethically messy or legally risky, there are outdoor alternatives that offer the same thrill without the harm:

wildlife observation

birding

rural photography

guided nature tours

hiking routes away from busy roads

Crete has enough raw nature to satisfy any outdoor traveller without turning it into conflict.

Emergency and Reporting Numbers in Greece

If you are in a rural area and feel unsafe (shots nearby, aggressive dogs, suspicious activity), use these numbers:

Emergency Numbers in Greece (Save This)

112 – European emergency number (all emergencies)

– European emergency number (all emergencies) 100 – Police

– Police 199 – Hellenic Fire Service (Πυροσβεστική)

– Hellenic Fire Service (Πυροσβεστική) 166 – Ambulance / EKAB

The incident in Kalo Chorio is not local drama but a clear reminder that

Crete welcomes visitors while not tolerating lawlessness in the countryside. And when it comes to hunting tourism, the line between tradition and crime is not poetic. It is legal.

If you hunt here, follow the rules. If you travel here, respect the land. And if you come to Crete thinking you can do anything because it is rural… the island has a way of correcting that assumption.

