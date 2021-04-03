Cretan Malia Park Partners with Maison Flâneur and Design Hotels

Pin 0 Shares

Last week, Cretan Malia Park hotel announced a new partnership with Maison Flâneur, an e-commerce solution that enables retail customers to purchase homeware and furniture found in Design Hotels worldwide.

According to the announcement, the collaboration will feature Maison Flâneur presenting a curated, limited edition of Cretan Malia’s art & design items, furniture & lighting decorative pieces, and a unique catalog of homeware. Agapi & Costantza Sbokou, co-owners of Cretan Malia Park had this to add:

“We are very excited to partner with Maison Flâneur that shares our vision that experiences and travel are absolutely interlinked. “We have curated a selection that speaks of the magic of a Cretan summer, combining high aesthetics, fresh design, Greek art, and local craftsmanship.”

A member of Phāea Resorts, Cretan Malia Park is a luxury retreat located at Malia, on the northern coast of Crete. Cretan Malia Park joined Design Hotels, a Berlin-based hospitality services company that markets over 300 independent hotels in more than 60 countries worldwide, in 2019. Dionas Sotiriou, founder of Maison Flâneur had this to say about the collaboration:

“It has been such a pleasure discovering the Cretan Malia universe and witnessing first hand the passion that Agapi has put in curating the hotel like her own home. Each object carefully selected as an homage to traditional craftsmanship and the beautiful Crete.”

Maison Flâneur’s and Design Hotels collaboration brings design-savvy flaneurs and 300 of the world’s most unique hotels together to create a unique community where interior design and travel are intertwined. Through their partnerships, Maison Flâneur and Design Hotels Originals bring covetable interiors pieces into homes across the globe.

Source: GTP