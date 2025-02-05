Celebrity Infinity Marks the Start of Thessaloniki’s Cruise Season

Ship Name: Celebrity Infinity

Celebrity Infinity Passenger Count: 1,842 passengers and 960 crew members

1,842 passengers and 960 crew members Departure Date: Today, heading to Kusadasi, Turkey

Today, heading to Kusadasi, Turkey Season Launch: Officially began February 4th

Officially began February 4th What’s Next: 21 visits planned for 2025, including eight overnight stays

21 visits planned for 2025, including eight overnight stays City’s Appeal: Culinary delights, cultural blend, historic landmarks

Culinary delights, cultural blend, historic landmarks First-timers in Port: 10 cruise ships will dock in Thessaloniki for the first time

Thessaloniki’s cruise scene jumped into the spotlight this week with the flashy arrival of the Celebrity Infinity. Carrying over 1,800 eager passengers and nearly 1,000 crew members, this ship didn’t just park—you could say it made an entrance. On February 4th, after sailing in from Piraeus, the ship spent a cosy night docked at Thessaloniki’s port, giving its guests just enough time to dig into the city’s rich cuisine (some of the best souvlaki awaits, folks), admire its historic sites, and probably get lost looking for a Wi-Fi café.

Representatives from local tourism and port authorities were ready to roll out a makeshift red carpet. They greeted visitors with goodie bags full of destination info and some quintessentially Greek sweets (because who doesn’t want to start their vacation with more sugar?).

Oh, and there’s more: this isn’t just a one-off trip. Celebrity Cruises, part of the big-time Royal Caribbean group, seems quite smitten with Thessaloniki. They’ve made it a regular stop for three—yes, three—consecutive years. Talk about a relationship that’s heating up.

Why the Fuss? Future Visits, Newcomers, and Late-Night Docking Drama

The Celebrity Infinity will swing back to Thessaloniki an impressive 21 times in 2025. Eight of those visits include overnight stays, giving passengers more time to dive deeper into what the city offers (or to sleep off too much ouzo). Thessaloniki isn’t just popular with the Infinity crowd, though. In 2025 alone, 20 cruise ships from 14 big-name brands have the city locked into their itineraries, including 10 first-time arrivals. If Thessaloniki were a rising pop star, it’d just landed its Coachella gig.

There’s also some new blood in the mix. Tomorrow, February 6th, Viking’s shiny new Viking Star will dock in port for its first visit. Add that to buzzworthy ships like Astoria Grande and Ritz Carlton cruising in during 2025, and Thessaloniki’s port is starting to feel like a VIP launch party. The cherry on top? Crystal Cruises plans to use Thessaloniki as the homeport for its Crystal Symphony, a major nod to the city’s growing importance in the cruise world.

What’s Next for the Infinity Passengers?

Where are all these passengers off to next, you ask? After its midday departure today, the Celebrity Infinity will head further east to Kusadasi, Turkey, followed by scenic stops in Limassol, Rhodes, Crete, Nafplio, and a picturesque return to Piraeus. It’s like the European vacation you can’t afford—except these people can.

Breaking Down Thessaloniki’s Appeal

So, why does Thessaloniki get so much cruise traffic love? Well, it checks a ton of boxes. Its port offers an easy point of access to ancient landmarks, cultural hot spots, and food that will ruin your diet within 24 hours. Plus, the city exudes a cosmopolitan vibe that still feels authentically Greek. The Port of Thessaloniki has been jazzing up its infrastructure to keep up with this growing demand, and according to officials, that effort hasn’t gone unnoticed. Offering cruisers hot water, Wi-Fi, and a leisurely stroll into a city sprinkled with UNESCO-approved sites is a winning formula.

As the boss of the Thessaloniki Port Authority, Athanasios Liagos put it: “Our city is becoming an ideal cruise destination,” before casually name-dropping Crystal Cruises’ commitment to the city. Way to flex, Mr. Liagos.