Mize Buys RightRez and Shakes Up Air Travel Tech

Mize, a travel-focused fintech company, has acquired RightRez, an air automation expert.

The deal strengthens Mize’s presence in the air travel sector alongside its accommodation solutions.

Over 200 clients will benefit from this blend of Mize’s AI and RightRez’s air travel automation.

Both companies aim to optimize post-booking processes and reshape traveler experiences.

Mize raised $12 million in Series B funding earlier in 2023.

If you thought booking a flight couldn’t get any smarter, think again. Mize, a fintech company already making waves in travel and accommodations, has added RightRez to its squad. RightRez isn’t just an average tech firm—it’s a 20-year veteran in making air travel bookings less of a headache with its automation and post-booking magic. This power move sets Mize up to tackle not just where you sleep on your trip, but how you get there too.

What This Means for Travelers

For those wondering how this acquisition affects them, here’s the lowdown:

Mize brings in its AI-driven tech to work alongside RightRez’s flight-forward expertise. The result? Streamlined air travel processes for more than 200 clients worldwide. From smoother bookings to post-flight optimization, the aim is to make your air travel as hassle-free as possible.

According to Mize’s CEO and co-founder, Dor Krubiner, adding RightRez to the mix was a no-brainer. “This acquisition aligns with our vision to become a leading multi-vertical fintech provider, offering customers cutting-edge solutions that address their most pressing challenges in both the accommodation and air travel markets.”

Meanwhile, Mize COO Omry Litvak doubled down on the move, adding that RightRez’s depth in air travel perfectly complements what Mize already does best. “Mize’s management has been highly impressed by RightRez’s deep expertise and extensive experience in the air vertical. We’re confident that combining the Mize and RightRez teams will lead to great success,” he said, oozing optimism. And honestly, they might have a point.

RightRez’s Take on Joining Team Mize

Maria von Foerster, RightRez’s CEO, isn’t just here for the ride—she’s all in. “Joining forces with Mize opens new doors for innovation and growth,” she said. “Together, we’ll deliver unmatched solutions to help our customers thrive in an ever-evolving travel industry.”

Translation: expect some shakeups in the travel tech world, hopefully for the better.

How This Partnership Shifts the Travel Experience

Let’s break it down:

Mize gets to stretch its fintech muscles across air travel and lodging, becoming a dual-threat powerhouse.

RightRez plugs into Mize’s AI capabilities, which could lead to smarter, faster services.

Travelers who already hated hunting for deals or fixing last-minute plan hiccups might finally catch a break.

While the buzzwords flying around like “synergy” and “optimization” sound nice, let’s hope the end-users—aka real humans booking vacations—actually feel the difference in their travel lives.