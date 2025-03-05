Illegal Activities Threaten the Carob Forest of Tris Ekklisies

Reports of illegal tree cutting and sabotage at the Carob Forest of Tris Ekklisies.

The forest in Southern Crete is among Europe’s most extensive natural carob woodlands.

Significant damage includes cut-down trees and signs of chemical-related damage.

Concerns arise over ecological threats, with authorities urged to take action.

The municipality calls for public vigilance to prevent further destruction.

Sixty-four kilometres south of Heraklion, the Carob Forest of Tris Ekklisies—one of Europe’s standout natural treasures—is under threat. Allegations of illegal logging and deliberate tree sabotage have cast a shadow over this irreplaceable woodland. Known for its sprawling carob trees and unmatched ecological value, the forest now faces destruction by human interference.

Historical Significance and Natural Setting

This extraordinary forest stretches west of the Trian Ekklisies settlement and its picturesque beach. It thrives in one of Europe’s most isolated regions, accessible only via a winding 10-kilometer road from Paranymfoi. Dotted across the rugged Asterousia Mountains’ slopes, the forest features hardy carob trees (locally called “ksylokeraties”), a species built for survival in dry, rocky terrain. These ancient trees grow well apart, their pods once cherished by locals as natural sweeteners and, even today, revered as a healthy chocolate alternative. Once a staple for livestock feed in dry regions of Crete, carob cultivation has dwindled in recent years, further endangering this vital ecosystem.

Rising Threats in the Carob Forest of Tris Ekklisies

Photographic evidence has surfaced, showcasing trees illegally cut and trunks doused in a mysterious harmful substance designed to fast-track their decay. This immediate and ongoing damage raises serious concerns about the forest’s survival. Adding insult to injury, this cherished landscape—one of Europe’s most extensive natural carob forests—remains vulnerable due to insufficient protective measures.

What’s Being Done

Local outcry has prompted the Municipality of Archanes-Asterousia to send an urgent appeal to the Heraklion Forest Department. In this letter, they are demanding immediate action to halt further destruction and impose penalties on the culprits behind these reprehensible acts. Authorities are under pressure to respond quickly, given the land’s irreplaceable value, both ecologically and culturally.

A Call to Action

Residents and visitors are being urged to stay alert, report suspicious activities, and raise awareness about the importance of safeguarding this unique forest. Without honest vigilance from officials and the public, the Carob Forest’s future—along with the biodiversity it supports—hangs precariously in the balance.

Why This Matters

The Carob Forest of Tris Ekklisies isn’t just a collection of trees—it’s a critical part of Crete’s natural identity. This fragile woodland offers more than beauty; it plays a key role in the region’s ecological health. Ignoring these alarming events risks the loss of a natural heritage that’s been centuries in the making.

Greek information about this unfolding issue and ongoing updates are available at neakriti.gr.