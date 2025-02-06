Revolutionary AI Voice Platform Shakes Up Hospitality Industry

Canary Technologies introduces the first comprehensive AI Voice Platform for the hospitality industry.

The hospitality industry is having a moment—or more accurately, a crisis—of missed phone calls, stressed-out staff, and cranky travellers demanding miracles. Canary Technologies decided enough was enough. Enter their AI Voice Platform, a one-stop solution that takes the heavy lifting off human hands while leaving more time for actual hospitality. Think of it as the hotel industry’s secret weapon against “Can I speak to the manager?” vibes.

Let’s zoom in on the key players:

: Handles guest inquiries and manages basic check-in tasks without rolling its eyes. AI Concierge : Imagine a virtual assistant who doesn’t scowl when you ask for four extra pillows.

: No more “press hold for eternity.” This one keeps the money rolling in. AI Booking Agent: The go-getter focused on snagging those bookings hotels keep losing.

This setup works like clockwork, picking up the slack from overbooked teams. Whether fixing a reservation or soothing an irritated caller, it bridges the gap between demanding guests and overwhelmed staff.

Why Most Hotels Just Got Called Out

Here’s the harsh truth: hotels are messing up—big time. Up to 40% of calls go unanswered, and that’s not just bad PR—it’s lost money. This new AI Voice Platform swoops in to stop the bleeding. It’s like putting a failsafe on customer communication, ensuring every call gets a response. For hotels, that’s the difference between a fully booked lobby and staff wondering if anyone’s coming.

SJ Sawhney, co-founder and president of Canary Technologies, didn’t mince words about the issue. “Modern travellers expect instant answers, seamless bookings, and around-the-clock support, yet hotel and central reservation teams are often unable to handle peak demand. The result? A compromised guest experience and missed revenue. Our AI Voice Platform is designed specifically for hotels to bridge this gap—enhancing operations and elevating service across the entire guest journey.”

If that doesn’t sound like a dig at the industry’s current predicament, it may be.

The Stats That Make You Say “Ouch”

A recent report split the tea on how much of a disruptor AI is becoming in hospitality:

80% of professionals believe AI will overhaul guest interactions.

believe AI will overhaul guest interactions. 73% expect transformative changes across operations.

In layman’s terms? Everyone knows they need help but has been too polite to hit the panic button. Canary’s AI is already stepping in at major hotel groups to iron out inefficiencies, improve profits, and give guests the experience they paid for. Practical applications include reducing call volumes so front desk staff can focus on actual visitors instead of being stuck in the back office with a headset.

So, What’s the Catch?

There is no catch—unless you count that hotels now have zero excuses for ignoring guests. Sure, AI Voice isn’t a silver bullet, but it’s a wake-up call (pun intended) for an industry drowning in outdated processes.

Want to see how it works in action? Well, Canary Technologies is happy to show it off if you’re curious. But fair warning, after you see what their AI Voice Platform can do, you’ll never look at your hotel’s rotary-phone-style operations the same way again.