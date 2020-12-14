Bulgaria’s Ski Resorts Remain Open for COVID-19 Holidays

Pin 0 Shares

According to the latest ski news from Bulgaria, officials there have no intention of canceling ski holidays in the country. All three of Bulgaria#s major resorts are opening as of this month.

The resorts of Bansko, Pamporovo, and Borovets, will be welcoming skiers even though most restaurants and retail outlets will remain closed. A statement from the Bansko resort via Planet Ski read:

“There is no reason to cancel the ski season. It’s not the sport but the apres-ski parties that sparked the spread of Covid-19 in Europe.”

Hotels and home vacation rentals in Bulgaria remain open even though the country currently has 278 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population over a 7-day period.

While the more famous resorts in Germany, Italy, and other nations with alpine sports sites are closed, the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism has argued that the Bulgarian ski resorts are meeting all the criteria laid down with regards to sanitary and the general health of safety of people using these resorts.