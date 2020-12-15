Five Greek Islands Among Threatened European Cultural Heritage Sites

Pin 0 Shares

According to the European voice of civil society, Europa Nostra, and partner, the European Investment Bank Institute, several Greek islands are in danger of losing their cultural heritage.

Recently announced, are 12 of the most endangered cultural heritage sites in Europe selected for Program 7 Under Threat (7 MOS ENDANGERED) of 2021. An international Advisory Group, consisting of scientists and experts in history, archeology, architecture, conservation, project analysis, and funding, compiled the list of the 7 most endangered cultural heritage sites in Europe for 2021 will be announced in March.

Five Greek islands – Amorgos, Kimolos, Kythira, Sikinos, and Tinos – are located spatially in the Southern part of the Aegean Sea, while the four of them (Amorgos, Kimolos, Sikinos, and Tinos) are part of the Cyclades archipelago. All five are characterized by the “Cycladic landscape”, which gives them high cultural and environmental value.

Their harmonious coexistence of the Aegean Sea, with the hills, the mountains, the traditional settlements, the monuments, and the archeological sites, create an emblematic landscape, which is a vital part of the Greek and consequently of the European identity.

The multispectral landscapes are now in serious danger, as the Greek government encourages its conversion into an industrial zone with wind farms. The plan is to install wind turbines at various locations on each island, often next to archeological sites, Natura 2000 protected areas, and as a backdrop to traditional villages.

According to the news, the proposed wind turbines far exceed the real energy needs of the islands and will provide energy to other areas of Greece. Wind turbines will not only visually affect the landscape of the islands but will have an impact on their morphological and climatic elements, endangering both their flora and fauna, as well as the sectors of agriculture, livestock, and tourism.

Undoubtedly, this will reduce the environmental and cultural value of the landscape and endanger the survival of local communities.

Source: Tornos News