Białowieża Forest Winter Wildlife Festival in January 2024

Wildlife Poland invites outdoors enthusiasts to a unique experience in the Białowieża Forest. This excursion offers the opportunity to witness the largest wild European bison, wolf, and lynx populations in their natural habitat. Here’s what you can expect during the Białowieża Forest Winter Wildlife Festival between January 20-27, 2024:

Unspoiled Natural Beauty : The Białowieża Primeval Forest, at the eastern border of Poland, is home to the largest populations of wild European bison, wolves, and lynx. The festival provides exclusive day trips to observe these majestic creatures in their natural habitat amidst the pristine, snow-covered scenery.

Diverse Excursions : Besides exploring the Białowieża Forest, participants will embark on a two-day expedition to the renowned Biebrza Marshes. Here, they can see elks (moose), beavers, and otters, offering a rare opportunity to encounter elusive wildlife in their native environment.

UNESCO World Heritage Site : The festival grants exclusive access to the Strict Protection Area of the Białowieża National Park, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors can venture into the core of the forest, a Man and Biosphere Reserve, to observe rare bird species, including black, white-backed, and three-toed woodpeckers, along with other birdlife like the white-tailed eagle and rough-legged buzzard.

Cultural Pursuits: Local scientists will host evening lectures, providing in-depth insights into the Białowieża Forest and its wildlife. This educational aspect adds a fascinating dimension to the festival, offering a deeper understanding of the ecological significance and biodiversity of the region.

Comfortable Accommodations: Participants will stay in a cosy family-run guesthouse in the heart of the Białowieża village. The stay includes traditional Polish campfires, adding a unique and memorable touch to the wildlife holiday.

Białowieża Forest Winter Wildlife Festival Practical Details

The festival spans eight days and seven nights, with activities suitable for small groups of 3-12 participants aged 15 years and above. The package includes accommodations, meals, and opportunities for leisurely self-guided walks for personal exploration, with experienced nature guides on hand to illuminate the region’s historical and ethnic richness and point out indigenous wildlife. Pricing starts at 4950 PLN per person – early bookings only! Deposit: 500 PLN.