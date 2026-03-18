Athens Taxi Strike Continues as Parliament Debates Transport Bill

Taxi drivers in Athens extended their strike for a second day on Wednesday, warning that work stoppages could continue for as long as the new transport bill remains under discussion in Parliament. The industrial action is being coordinated by the Attica Taxi Drivers’ Union (SATA), which has called on drivers nationwide to support the protest.

Union representatives said the strike will last at least until the parliamentary committee reviews the draft law, which they argue introduces changes that could significantly alter the balance of the passenger transport sector.

A pedestrian rally was scheduled outside the union’s offices, with taxi groups from other regions expected to join the demonstration.

Dispute Centers on Private Hire Vehicles and Competition Rules

At the core of the conflict is a provision governing privately owned passenger vehicles with professional drivers, commonly known as private hire vehicles. Taxi operators claim the proposed rules place these vehicles on a level almost equal to that of licensed taxis, which they believe will lead to increased competition without the same obligations.

According to the union, the bill risks weakening the existing licensing system and creating uncertainty for professional drivers, who say they already operate under strict regulations and financial pressures.

Union officials also argue that the legislation could change the sector’s structure in ways that have not been fully examined, especially in large cities where taxis remain an essential part of daily transport.

Electric Taxi Rules and License Penalties Also Criticized

Drivers have also reacted strongly to provisions linked to earlier legislation requiring a gradual transition to electric taxis in Athens and Thessaloniki. Although the current bill affects only a limited number of owners in the short term and includes certain exemptions, sector representatives describe the change as a forced adjustment that many drivers cannot afford.

Taxi unions have said they are prepared to challenge the measure before the Council of State if the law is approved.

The draft law also introduces additional grounds for revoking taxi licenses, including convictions for dangerous driving or obstruction of transport. Industry groups say these measures are excessive and could be used punitively against drivers.

Limited Service Available During Strike

Despite the strike, the union announced that limited taxi services will remain available for urgent medical cases and vulnerable passengers. Residents who need transportation in such situations have been advised to contact regional radio taxi cooperatives, which will operate designated vehicles marked for safe use.

Authorities have not indicated any change in the legislative timetable, meaning the strike could continue until the parliamentary process is completed.

For passengers, especially in Athens, the action may reduce taxi availability. At the same time, the debate over the new transport law continues.