You Can Still Enjoy Christmas in the Village at Pedion tou Areos in Athens until January 6, 2025

The Christmas spirit is thriving in Athens, and Pedion tou Areos is paving the way. Daily crowds flock to this historic park, transformed into a holiday wonderland. Region of Attica’s Christmas in the Village initiative offers free entry to a European-standard festive park filled with concerts, events, and educational activities.

“Watching families enjoy themselves in this beautiful public space is deeply moving,” said Attica Governor Nikos Hardalias. “Athens is reintroducing itself as a Christmas destination, competing with European cities that hold long-standing reputations for holiday magic,” the governor added.

This year’s upgrades to Pedion tou Areos align with a broader plan that includes a successful tourism campaign throughout major European capitals. From enhanced lighting to around-the-clock security and improved accessibility for individuals with disabilities, the site showcases a refreshed identity.

Holiday Highlights at Pedion tou Areos

Daily Festivities: Free events, live concerts, and themed experiences for all ages.

Free events, live concerts, and themed experiences for all ages. Kids’ Activities: Interactive and educational workshops focus on environmental awareness and energy conservation.

Interactive and educational workshops focus on environmental awareness and energy conservation. Themed Installations: Santa’s House, robotic displays, and recycling activities by COSMOTE.

Santa’s House, robotic displays, and recycling activities by COSMOTE. Eco-Conscious Fun: Protergia sponsors illuminated pathways promoting energy saving and nature appreciation.

Protergia sponsors illuminated pathways promoting energy saving and nature appreciation. Water-themed Attractions: Visitors can stroll along a 134-meter path featuring glowing installations and a unique recycled water light show on weekdays from 16:30 a nd weekends from 10:00.

nd weekends from 10:00. Holiday Fare: A bustling market with handmade gifts, Christmas ornaments, and local delicacies.

Don’t miss the modern ice-skating rink and towering carousel, lit up with thousands of shimmering lights, adding even more holiday cheer.

Christmas in the Village Performances and Concerts

Live performances are scheduled to thrill visitors with diverse musical styles.

December 27, 12:00: Dimitris Basis and Glykeria perform traditional Greek favourites with emotional depth.

Dimitris Basis and Glykeria perform traditional Greek favourites with emotional depth. December 28, 6:00 PM: Stavento and Ivi Adamou light up the evening with a lively mix of pop and hip-hop, perfect for all ages.

Stavento and Ivi Adamou light up the evening with a lively mix of pop and hip-hop, perfect for all ages. December 29, 12:00: Giannis Zouganelis joins Rena Morfi and others to perform iconic Greek songs celebrating childhood innocence.

Giannis Zouganelis joins Rena Morfi and others to perform iconic Greek songs celebrating childhood innocence. December 30 , 6:00 PM: a tribute to Dimitris Mitropanos by artists like Peggy Zina and Babis Stokas.

, a tribute to Dimitris Mitropanos by artists like Peggy Zina and Babis Stokas. December 31 , 10:00 PM: MAD Radio hosts a massive New Year’s Eve concert with Christos Mastoras and special guests.

, MAD Radio hosts a massive New Year’s Eve concert with Christos Mastoras and special guests. January 3 and 4 , 6:00 PM : Nights celebrating vibrant youth bands and female vocal power with Eleni Tsaligopoulou, Melina Kana, and Fotini Velesiotou.

, : Nights celebrating vibrant youth bands and female vocal power with Eleni Tsaligopoulou, Melina Kana, and Fotini Velesiotou. Epiphany on January 6: The Armed Forces Band closes with melodies at noon.

Christmas in the Village closes on January 6. Operating hours are 4:30 to 10:00 PM on weekdays, with an extended weekend schedule from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Stay informed on schedules and activities at xmasvillageattica.gr.

Pedion tou Areos Christmas in the Village embodies Athens’ dedication to creating a fresh holiday tradition. Visitors can enjoy lively events, creative experiences, and a welcoming atmosphere—all with free entry.