€1.2M for the Restoration of the Medrese of Athens

In the shadow of the Roman Agora, where the Plaka’s charming alleys usually distract tourists from the more “complicated” layers of Greek history, stands the Medrese of Athens. To the casual observer, it is a ruin; to the Ministry of Culture, it is a sudden priority; and to anyone with a sense of irony, it is a reminder that in Athens, things only get fixed when there’s an EU budget and a camera crew nearby.

The Ministry of Culture, via the Ephorate of Antiquities of the City of Athens, has announced a €1.2 million restoration project funded by the “Attica” ESPA 2021-2027 program. The goal? To turn this “abandoned eye-sore” into an organized, accessible archaeological site.

A History of Chains and Chants

The Medrese (an Islamic theological school) was built in 1721 by Mehmet Fakhri. It was a quintessential example of 18th-century Ottoman architecture until the Greek Revolution turned the tables. Following the liberation, the new Greek state decided that the best use for a former school was, naturally, a prison.

Between 1837 and 1896, the east wing gained a second floor and a lot of misery. By the early 20th century, the site was hacked apart—literally. Part of it was sold off to build the Lassanis house (now the Museum of Folk Musical Instruments), while other sections were demolished in 1914 to find “better” ruins (the Late Roman Wall) underneath.

The Minister’s “Vision” (and the Reality Check)

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, never one to miss a chance to frame a budget allocation as a heroic rescue mission, lamented the “current image of abandonment.” She spoke at length about the “complex and multi-layered history” and the “uninterrupted continuity” of the capital’s history.

It is a poignant sentiment, though one wonders why it took until 2026 for the Ministry to notice that a monument in the absolute center of Athens was being used as a glorified storage for broken inscriptions and was covered with “temporary” sheds that have likely been there since the last century.

The Minister’s plan aims to make the layout “understandable and readable.” The current “unreadable” version, characterized by structural decay, lack of accessibility for disabled visitors, and safety hazards, wasn’t quite the “integrated visitor experience” the Ministry wants to brag about in its brochures.

What the €1.2 Million Actually Buys

The restoration isn’t just about polishing stones; it’s a desperate attempt to untangle a century of neglect:

Structural CPR: Consolidation and maintenance of ruins to stop them from actually falling on the tourists.

Consolidation and maintenance of ruins to stop them from actually falling on the tourists. The 19th-Century Portal: Restoring the monumental gate and the surviving cell.

Restoring the monumental gate and the surviving cell. The “Tourist Path”: Creating walkways through the prayer area and the Late Roman Wall.

Creating walkways through the prayer area and the Late Roman Wall. Accessibility: Ramps for disabled access, because being able to enter a public monument shouldn’t be a privilege.

Ramps for disabled access, because being able to enter a public monument shouldn’t be a privilege. De-Cluttering: Removing the “temporary” additions and sheds that currently make the site look more like a construction scrap yard than a world-class monument.

The restoration is undeniably good news for the preservation of Athens’ Ottoman and Roman heritage; however, the Ministry is framing the removal of their own decades-long neglect as a visionary leap forward.

For the traveler, the Medrese will eventually offer a fascinating look at the transition from Ottoman education to the grim reality of early Greek state prisons. For the Athenian taxpayer, it’s a €1.2 million reminder that the city’s history is only “uninterrupted” if you count the bureaucracy.