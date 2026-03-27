Fodele Orange Festival 2026: A Sensory Celebration in El Greco’s Birthplace

The Date: Sunday, March 29, starting at 12:00 PM.

Sunday, March 29, starting at 12:00 PM. The Location: The central square of Fodele, Crete.

The central square of Fodele, Crete. The Theme: A celebration of the village’s iconic citrus groves.

A celebration of the village’s iconic citrus groves. The Draw: Handcrafted orange sweets, liqueurs, live music, and children’s activities.

This Sunday, March 29, the historic village of Fodele—famed as the birthplace of the legendary painter Domenikos Theotokopoulos (El Greco)—will transform into a vibrant mosaic of scents and flavors. The 11th Orange Festival has become a seasonal landmark for Crete, drawing locals and travelers alike to the heart of its lush citrus valley.

A Taste of the Groves

Organized by the “Domenikos Theotokopoulos” Cultural Society and the local community, with support from the Municipality of Malevizi, the festival is a true village-wide effort. Visitors won’t just see the oranges; they will taste the creativity of the entire community.

On the menu:

Traditional “Spoon Sweets” and preserves.

and preserves. Handmade cakes, tarts, and citrus-infused pastries.

Artisan liqueurs and traditional orange-based spirits.

Local crafts and artworks inspired by the Fodele orange groves.

The festivities kick off at 12:00 PM in Fodele’s central square. The program features live traditional music, Cretan dance performances, and dedicated activities for children, making it the perfect family day trip for those looking to experience the authentic “soul” of rural Crete.