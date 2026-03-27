Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

Fodele Orange Festival 2026: A Sensory Celebration in El Greco’s Birthplace

- March 27th, 2026 05:16 pm

Join the village of Fodele this Sunday, March 29, for the 11th Orange Festival, with traditional Cretan flavors, music, and art.

Join the village of Fodele this Sunday, March 29, for the 11th Orange Festival, with traditional Cretan flavors, music, and art.

  • The Date: Sunday, March 29, starting at 12:00 PM.
  • The Location: The central square of Fodele, Crete.
  • The Theme: A celebration of the village’s iconic citrus groves.
  • The Draw: Handcrafted orange sweets, liqueurs, live music, and children’s activities.

This Sunday, March 29, the historic village of Fodele—famed as the birthplace of the legendary painter Domenikos Theotokopoulos (El Greco)—will transform into a vibrant mosaic of scents and flavors. The 11th Orange Festival has become a seasonal landmark for Crete, drawing locals and travelers alike to the heart of its lush citrus valley.

Fodele Orange Festival 2026

A Taste of the Groves

Organized by the “Domenikos Theotokopoulos” Cultural Society and the local community, with support from the Municipality of Malevizi, the festival is a true village-wide effort. Visitors won’t just see the oranges; they will taste the creativity of the entire community.

On the menu:

  • Traditional “Spoon Sweets” and preserves.
  • Handmade cakes, tarts, and citrus-infused pastries.
  • Artisan liqueurs and traditional orange-based spirits.
  • Local crafts and artworks inspired by the Fodele orange groves.

The festivities kick off at 12:00 PM in Fodele’s central square. The program features live traditional music, Cretan dance performances, and dedicated activities for children, making it the perfect family day trip for those looking to experience the authentic “soul” of rural Crete.

oranges in Fodele

About Manuel Santos

Manuel began his journey as a lifeguard on Sant Sebastià Beach and later worked as a barista—two roles that deepened his love for coastal life and local stories. Now based part-time in Crete, he brings a Mediterranean spirit to his writing and is currently exploring Spain’s surf beaches for a book project that blends adventure, culture, and coastline.

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