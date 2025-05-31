Household Biowaste Collection Program Unfolds in Athens

Athens, already admired for its classical beauty, is quietly reshaping daily life in its neighbourhoods. The city’s Household Biowaste Collection program is more than a slight improvement. It’s a concerted effort taking root, making walks through Athens’ markets and squares cleaner and far more pleasant than many expect from a major European capital.

Since February 2024, the city has put almost 10,000 free household bins in homes across Patissia, Ano and Kato Petralona, and Ellinoroson. At the same time, over 400 community brown bins now dot busy corners and public spaces, providing easy drop-off points for food scraps and other organic waste. Ellinoroson, a lively district known for its blend of old and new Athens, recently held a special event in Pinelopi Delta Square and the Achilleos Kyrou street market. Informative leaflets traded hands with fresh produce, and city teams handed out biodegradable bags and keys to shiny new brown household bins.

For the first time here, 80 advanced brown bins with biofilters and secure locks appeared on local curbs. Their design reduces odours and keeps the surrounding area pristine. More than 3,000 households added small-sized bins to their kitchens, making the separation of food waste a part of daily routine. Giannis, a bakery owner near the square, remarked, “It’s easier now. The street doesn’t smell of old bread and peels by midday. Tourists stop to ask about the bins.” Maria, a resident, added, “It feels good knowing my food scraps help the city stay clean.”

Growing a Cleaner, Greener Athens

The program’s reach now supports over 700 brown bins in various neighbourhoods, servicing not only homes but also major sources of organic waste, including supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, street markets, and even army camps. These efforts are rarely noticed by the casual visitor, yet for those walking the shaded sidewalks of Athens or lingering in a bustling market, there’s a growing sense of order and freshness.

Backing the project is an unyielding belief from the city’s leaders. Roxani Bei, Athens’ Deputy Mayor for Cleanliness and Recycling, was clear: “The participation of our citizens is our strongest asset for a clean and sustainable city. The brown bin is our next step towards responsible waste management. Biowaste makes up half of what we throw away, so its successful recycling is the only path if we want Athens to reach Europe’s 60% recycling target by 2030.”

The impact spreads further than numbers. The familiar scents of Greek markets now stand out, undisturbed by rank odours of waste. Residents handle sorting as second nature, while visitors get a firsthand look at a city balancing heritage with sustainability. Katerina, who has hosted friends from abroad, noted, “My guests were impressed. Athens feels more like home than a tourist stop.”