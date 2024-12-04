Hidden Wonders of the Asterousia Mountains

The Mountaineering Association of Heraklion organizes a guided hike in the Asterousia Mountains on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Hike Duration: 7 hours

7 hours Difficulty Level: 2

2 Departure Time & Location: 07:30 a.m. from the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion

07:30 a.m. from the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion Guide: Georgios Stamatakis

Georgios Stamatakis Contact Information: Monday – Friday, 8:00–10:00 p.m. at the Heraklion Mountaineering Club office, Dikeosynis 53, Heraklion | Phone: 2810227609

The group will begin near the Voreina Vrysalia location, shortly before Kapetaniana. From there, participants will visit multiple peaks, each standing at an altitude of 1,000 meters or less, including:

Sklavokefala

Lakkoi

Stavros

Tragokharako

Agrimonero

Stenakas

Gerakaris

Drakoporos

Arkaloi

Sternakio

Metzolati

At Metzolati, the group will pause to explore the renowned Minoan Peak Sanctuary. This is considered one of Crete’s oldest and most important high-altitude sanctuaries, offering breathtaking views and historical significance.

“More people need to see beyond the beaches. These are treasures hiding in plain sight,” commented one resident.

From Ancient Phenomena to Forgotten Villages

The next stop is Sopata, a site associated with the mysterious atmospheric phenomenon similar to the “Drosoulites” of Sfakia. From here, the trail descends toward the deserted village of Platanias.

Here, participants will pause to admire the haunting remains of Platanias before heading to the solitary Hermitage of Agia Paraskevi. This location marks the starting point of the gorge bearing the same name. At the entrance of the gorge, striking rock carvings await discovery.

The journey continues to the Church of Apostle Paul, historically linked to a monastery that housed influential 15th-century dissenting theologians and philosophers.

The trek leads into classic Asterousian scenery, with the next highlight being a fortified position home to significant ancient ruins known as “Nymphes.” The site is believed to have been connected to ancient worship practices, a theory echoed by its influence on the name of the nearby Paranymphoi village.

The final destination is the edge of the village Amygdalos, where transportation back to Heraklion awaits.