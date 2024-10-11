Fall and Winter Mean Olive Harvest on Crete Island

Crete’s rolling hills are adorned with silvery-green leaves of olive trees, which are integral to the island’s agricultural landscape. Someone counted them, and there are more than 30 million. This precious crop has shaped the lives and economy of the Cretan people for millennia.

From November through January, the island buzzes with “Vendema,” the period of abundant olive harvests. Those visiting Crete during this season should venture into either rural or coastal villages to find families collecting olives as they have for generations.

The term “Vendema” itself, borrowed from the Venetian “vendema” (modern Italian “vendemmia”), encapsulates not only a bountiful harvest but the fruitful year that accompanies it. As a local saying goes, “With a good vendema, the landlord prospers.”

Olives and olive oil are tightly woven into the fabric of Mediterranean life and history, dating back 5,000 years. Crete is home to some of the oldest olive groves, where the Minoan civilization first cultivated these trees for oil, vital to their culture and economy. Beyond nourishment, olives were used in religious ceremonies, honouring deities, and burial practices. Today, olives remain central to the Mediterranean way of life, transcending basic sustenance.

Throughout Crete, olive trees range from 50 to 5,000 years old, with over 30 million trees producing more oil than all of Greece’s other islands and mainland combined. Traditional Cretan methods—handpicking, beating with sticks, and gathering from the ground—persist, though mechanical harvesters are now typical. Early in November, the first pressings yield “Agoureleo,” a spicy, antioxidant-rich green oil with a bold flavour, despite producing less oil than later harvests.

During the harvest, large nets are spread beneath the trees. Workers shake the olives loose using slender sticks, then meticulously sift them to separate fruit from twigs and leaves before taking them to the mill. This labour-intensive method produces high-quality oil known for its aroma and fruity taste.

Crete’s olive varieties include Lianolia, Chondrolia, or Thrombolia, Koroneiki, and Tsounati, which are predominantly grown in the Rethymno region. Traditional cultivation methods have been passed down through generations, rooted in a profound respect and love for the land.

The Mediterranean diet is revered as one of the healthiest dietary patterns worldwide, with olive oil as its cornerstone. Rich in nutrients, olives offer proteins and essential amino acids and are key sources of iron, calcium, and vitamins. With daily consumption, olive oil has proven heart-protective qualities, can reduce cancer risk, and aids in managing chronic diseases, including diabetes.

To preserve its benefits, store olive oil away from light and extreme temperatures in dark glass, stainless steel, or ceramic containers—not plastic. Use it liberally in cooking—drizzle over salads, mix into pestos, or serve with bread and cheese. Olive oil’s versatility extends to baking, effortlessly replacing butter for a healthier twist.

In Crete, life flows with the rhythm of the olives, which dictate the tempo of village life, from planting through harvest. As Greece’s third-largest oil producer, Crete’s extra virgin oils find markets worldwide. Yet, the harvest coincides with Crete’s rainy season, requiring careful timing to ensure the quality of the oil. A dry day spurs quick action, with olives picked and pressed without delay.

Forget romantic notions of a quiet pastoral harvest. The reality is far more dynamic and communal. Mechanical harvesters buzz, driven by skilled operators, while families unite across generations and professions to gather the fruit. Modern pressures meet ancient traditions in this shared labour of love.

Today, harvesting tasks like “masevelling”—gathering olives by hand—fall largely to the elderly, who deftly navigate the rocky terrain. These unsung heroes remind us of the dedication packed into every bottle of olive oil. Once collected, olives head straight to the mill for processing, a loud and bustling hub of activity as families ensure their precious cargo is correctly handled.