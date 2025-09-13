German Hiker Rescued in Crete’s Aradena Gorge After Injury

The incident occurred on September 12, 2025, in Aradena Gorge, near Sfakia.

A 74-year-old German hiker injured his leg and was unable to continue.

He alerted authorities himself around 14:00.

The response involved 13 firefighters and three vehicles.

The hiker was carried to safety and transferred to hospital care.

Aradena Gorge is not considered dangerous but still requires caution.

Yesterday, September 12, just after 14:00, the quiet slopes of Aradena Gorge became the setting for a rescue operation. A 74-year-old German visitor, hiking alone, injured his leg badly enough that he could not continue his walk. Immobilized on the rocky path, he called the authorities directly to ask for help.

The response was immediate. The Hellenic Fire Service mobilized three vehicles and 13 firefighters, supported by members of the Special Forest Operations Unit (EMODE), to reach the stranded hiker. They found him at the spot where he had stopped and organized his transport to a safe point, where an EKAB ambulance team waited to take him to the hospital.

Hiking in Crete: Beauty and Risk

The Aradena Gorge, near Sfakia, is not among Crete’s most perilous canyons. Thousands of visitors cross it every year, drawn by its wild cliffs, the ancient bridge that arches over its mouth, and the silence of its stone walls. Yet accidents can happen in even the most familiar terrain.

This rescue is a reminder that while Crete’s gorges invite exploration, they also demand respect. Age, health, and preparation all play a role in whether a day’s hike remains a memory of beauty—or shifts suddenly into a call for help.

Practical note for hikers in Crete:

Never hike alone, especially in remote gorges.

Carry enough water, food, and a mobile phone with a good charge.

Wear sturdy shoes fit for rocky terrain.

Inform someone of your route and expected return.

Even in places considered “safe,” Crete’s wild landscapes deserve caution.