A recent five-day road trip led by Paralympian Antonis Tsapatakis to Megalonisos proved exciting for all. The promotional trip organized by the Region of Crete to promote NSRF 2014-2020 projects proved a good use of funds. Tsapatakis, Efi Dalakas, Giorgos Dalakas, and Irini Zachou also took part in the experience.

Coming up on Monday, April 3rd, there will be a presentation of this pleasant adventure. The event is to be held at 6:00 p.m. , at the Aquila Atlantis Hotel in Heraklion, with the Regional Governor of Crete, Stavros Arnaoutakis in attendance.

According to the news from the Region, the event will include:

A video of the trip showing all the stops of the Crete Future Van in the Regional Units of Chania, Rethymnon, Heraklion, and Lassithi. The “tour guide” Tsapatakis and his fellow travelers get to know and talk to the people in charge of the NSRF projects while enjoying the route.

The tour participants will also take part in a Q&A session about the experiences and impressions they got from the trip, as well as the works they visited.

The group at the Heraklion Archaeological Museum during the Heraklion segment of the Crete Future Van road trip – Crete Future Van

The event is part of a coordinated effort by the Region of Crete and its Administrative Authority for the wider promotion of NSRF projects. In particular focus, how the projects of OP “CRETE” 2014 positively effect the island’s economic and cultural development.

Via Region of Crete