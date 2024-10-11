Sail the Aegean with Anek Lines

Autumn has arrived, but the desire to explore never fades. Anek Lines is ready to welcome you, offering the comfort and warmth typical of Cretan hospitality on their ships. Feel more than a traveller; be an honoured guest as you embark on an unforgettable journey.

Why journey now? The reasons are endless. And what is the optimal way to savour your adventure? Undoubtedly, with Anek Lines! Don’t hesitate—head over to the updated one.gr to secure your ticket for one of our daily routes departing from Chania or Heraklion. Enjoy a comfortable trip with modern amenities and exceptional service.

Special Offers

Anek Lines’ exclusive deals make travelling more appealing than ever. Choose from packages starting at €102 for one person with a car or €229 for a group of four in a cabin with a car. Discover the perfect offer for you at anek.gr.

Pet-Friendly Travel

With Anek Lines’ revamped online booking, bringing your furry friend along is easier than ever. You can reserve a pet-friendly cabin at no extra cost, allowing you to travel comfortably with your beloved companion.

Extra Tips

Join the Seasmiles rewards program via seasmiles.com or onboard and collect points for free or discounted tickets. Enjoy exclusive perks and high-quality services to make your trip truly unforgettable. Members benefit from discounts with over 240 partners across Greece. Physical Seasmiles cards are now eco-friendly, reducing reliance on plastic.

Explore the onboard infotainment platform, @sea. Connect through the ship’s Wi-Fi for informative and entertaining content, including travel tips, podcasts, and music. Be mindful to use the onboard recycling bins, supporting our shared vision for a sustainable future.

Anek Lines, part of the Attica Group, boasts a fleet of nine ships sailing year-round from Chania and Heraklion. Attica Group is a leader in Greek passenger shipping and among the top global shipping companies, connecting over 55 destinations daily with a fleet of over 40 modern ships.

Attica Group prioritizes sustainable development, implementing eco-friendly practices that create value for stakeholders and communities. Additionally, the group has expanded into tourism with Naxos Resort Beach Hotel, Galaxy Hotel in Naxos, and Tinos Beach Hotel in Tinos.

Embrace the spirit of autumn adventure with Anek Lines, where dedication to superior service and hospitality ensures your travel experience is one to remember.