Hole on Agios Giannis Khostos Bridge Raises Safety Concerns

has opened on the Agios Giannis Khostos bridge road surface. Cracks and wear are visible in multiple spots.

at present. Repairs will start in the coming weeks under a €10 million project.

From Old Damage to New Holes

As reported by NeaKriti, the Agios Giannis Khostos bridge in Heraklion is back in the headlines after drivers spotted a new through-hole on the road surface. The problem is not entirely new. Back in January 2025, when a truck became wedged under the bridge, a large slab of concrete broke off, leaving a gap. Months later, that damage has crept upwards — now visible to anyone crossing the span.

Cracks spread across the asphalt, while wear and tear can be seen in several points of the structure. For daily drivers, the sight inspires little confidence. Hundreds of vehicles pass beneath the bridge each day, while just as many cross over it — a constant reminder of how vital, and how vulnerable, this stretch of road has become.

Officials Promise Repairs, Not Panic

The Eastern Crete branch of the Technical Chamber explained that while the hole looks alarming, it does not indicate immediate danger. Still, urgent repairs are needed.

Deputy Regional Governor for Technical Works, Nikos Skoulas, echoed this stance after an on-site inspection:

“There is no risk for pedestrians or drivers. The specific hole does not pose a safety threat,” he told KritiTV.

Skoulas added that the issue is already part of a major €10 million public works contract. A contractor is expected to be appointed in the coming weeks, after which restoration work will begin.

The Agios Giannis Khostos bridge is not alone. Several other bridges in Crete show signs of fatigue and require intervention. The difference here is visibility: a hole on the road surface is hard to ignore.

Until the heavy machinery arrives, local drivers will keep crossing — cautiously, and with one eye on the asphalt beneath their wheels.