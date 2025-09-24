German Tourist Rescued After Fall on Kolokytha Island Trail

What began as a quiet hike on Kolokytha Island ended abruptly when a 79-year-old German tourist lost her footing on a narrow path. The fall left her with a minor head injury, turning a walk in nature into a call for help.

Firefighters and Paramedics Respond

At midday, firefighters reached the scene with a vehicle and carefully lifted the woman from the trail to safer ground. Despite her injury, she remained conscious, bearing only cuts and scrapes to her head. Once stabilized, she was handed over to an EKAB ambulance crew, who transported her to the nearest hospital.

Doctors provided first aid, confirming that her condition was not serious.

Kolokytha, near Agios Nikolaos, is known for its rugged beauty and secluded paths. But even gentle walks can turn dangerous for older visitors. Tuesday’s swift response ensured the tourist received care quickly — a reminder that while Crete’s landscapes are inviting, they require caution with every step.

Featured image: Cretan Beaches