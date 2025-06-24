AEGEAN Named Best Regional Airline in Europe 2025

AEGEAN named Best Regional Airline in Europe for the 14th year running at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025

The announcement took place at the Paris Air Show in the Air and Space Museum on June 17, 2025

AEGEAN has received this award 15 times across its 26-year history

Ranked 4th globally for Best Regional Airline and consistently appears among the top 100 airlines worldwide

Recognition based on more than 22 million survey responses from travelers of over 100 nationalities

Celebrated by company leaders and employees as a testament to their ongoing commitment and service

“This recognition belongs to all the people of AEGEAN,” says Chief People & Corporate Affairs Officer, Pepi Stamati

A Paris Night, Jet Engines, and Thirteen Previous Wins

Step onto the marble floors of the Air and Space Museum at the Paris Air Show—jet engines glinting under the glass roof, the hum of industry and newness all around—only to find AEGEAN grinning at the center of attention yet again. On June 17, 2025, the famous carrier tucked another feather in its cap, walking away with the Skytrax World Airline Award for Best Regional Airline in Europe for the 14th consecutive year. Talk about being on a winning streak—fifteen times claimed since the airline started its skyward journey twenty-six years back.

Let’s quickly round up the scene: AEGEAN staff in their crisp uniforms, a swirl of languages, and old pilots in the crowd trading tales of rough skies and perfect landings. Representatives accepted the honor beneath sweeping museum rafters, and the applause hardly faded as results spread across terminals (and, no doubt, every duty-free shop in Athens). Ranked not just Europe’s favorite in its class, AEGEAN also secured the fourth spot in the global category for Best Regional Airline, staying firmly planted among the top 100 airlines worldwide—a regular on every frequent flyer’s shortlist.

Why the Best Regional Airline in Europe Award Matters

Signals consistent passenger satisfaction across diverse routes and markets.

Highlights sustained trust among European and international travelers.

Underscores reliability—flight after flight, year after year.

Puts focus on friendly, attentive in-cabin service.

Maintains global recognition, ensuring the airline sets the standard for others.

Draws attention to AEGEAN’s commitment to improvement, never resting on past wins.

Establishes AEGEAN as a key player at one of the world’s main air travel events.

Behind the Accolade: Stories, Smiles, and Standards

For the people behind those smiling faces in the aisle—whether pouring coffee at dawn high over Munich or guiding a somnolent wave of holidaymakers onto the tarmac—this recognition is personal. There’s no boardroom bravado, just genuine pride. Pepi Stamati, AEGEAN’s Chief People & Corporate Affairs Officer, summed it up: “We are particularly happy to have won the award for ‘Best Regional Airline in Europe’ for yet another year. A recognition that belongs to all the people of AEGEAN, who with consistency, professionalism and dedication offer a special travel experience to every passenger every day, with care and a smile. I would like to thank them warmly, as well as our passengers, who have trusted us and chosen us throughout the years. We remain committed to the continuous improvement of our services, so as to always meet the needs and expectations of our passengers.”

The warmth extends beyond the crew. Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, shared his view: “AEGEAN Airlines’ repeated success in this category reflects the strong passenger appreciation for their product and service quality. Travellers continue to value the reliable operation, quality of onboard experience, and consistent service delivery.”

Not to paint a picture only of glitter and trophies—what keeps passengers coming back is something woven into every flight: familiar faces, a plate of olives, sunlight through an oval window, and care in every small gesture. For travelers, especially those plotting ancient ruins and island hops, AEGEAN feels both reliable and welcoming, part of the journey instead of just a means to an end.