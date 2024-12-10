Argophilia

AEGEAN 2025 Flights: New Routes to Keep Your Passport Busy

December 10th, 2024

Discover AEGEAN's expanded flight network for 2025, featuring new international destinations and expanded domestic routes.

Discover AEGEAN's expanded flight network for 2025, featuring new international destinations and expanded domestic routes.

AEGEAN’s 2025 flights map out a year of wanderlust with options to suit every traveller’s taste. Start packing.

  • Two new international destinations (Erbil and Baku) are launching in 2025.
  • Seven domestic routes were added, focusing on Crete, Rhodes, and Thessaloniki.
  • Expanded flights to Istanbul and broader international connections.
  • Increased flights across key European and Middle Eastern hubs.

All flights for the 2025 schedule are now live in the system. Customers can book tickets via AEGEAN’s website at aegeanair.com or through travel agencies.

  • Direct Athens-to-Erbil flights start February 23, 2025. This addition links Greece to Iraq with twice-weekly flights operating on Wednesdays and Sundays.
  • As of April 14, 2025, Athens will again connect to Azerbaijan. Flights to Baku operate every Monday and Friday using Airbus 320neo aircraft.
 RouteLaunch DateWeekly Flights Days
Athens – Erbil23 February 20252Wednesday, Sunday 
Athens – Baku 14 April 2025 2Monday, Friday (from Athens) Tuesday, Saturday (from Baku)  

AEGEAN is also branching out big time within Greece:

  • Four new direct routes from Heraklion connect to Rhodes, Kos, Corfu, and Naxos.
  • Two new direct flights from Rhodes link to Chania and Santorini.
  • Thessaloniki gets a direct flight to Syros starting June 2025.
 RouteLaunch DateWeekly Flights Days
Heraklion – Rhodes30 March 20257From Monday to Sunday
Heraklion -Naxos1 June 2025 2Thursday, Sunday
Heraklion -Corfu2 June 2025 2Monday, Friday 
Heraklion -Kos2 June 2025  3Monday, Wednesday, Friday 
  • Daily flights from Heraklion to Rhodes kick off in March 2025.
  • Starting June 2025:
    • Heraklion to Kos: three weekly flights.
    • Heraklion to Naxos and Corfu: two weekly flights each.
    • Rhodes to Chania: two weekly flights using ATR 42-600, set to double mid-summer.
    • Rhodes to Santorini: three weekly flights (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays).
    • Thessaloniki to Syros: three weekly flights (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays).
 RouteLaunch DateWeekly Flights Days
Rhodes – Chania18 April 20252 to 4Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday
Rhodes –Santorini3 June 2025 3Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
 RouteLaunch DateWeekly Flights Days
Thessaloniki – Syros3 June 20253Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

AEGEAN builds on its connections to Istanbul as well:

  • From April 2025, Heraklion and Santorini will offer twice-weekly flights to Istanbul, ramping up to four weekly trips during peak season.
  • From June 2025, Mykonos and Rhodes will each have twice-weekly Istanbul flights.

For further information, please visit www.aegeanair.com

