AEGEAN 2025 Flights: New Routes to Keep Your Passport Busy

AEGEAN’s 2025 flights map out a year of wanderlust with options to suit every traveller’s taste. Start packing.

Two new international destinations (Erbil and Baku) are launching in 2025.

Seven domestic routes were added, focusing on Crete, Rhodes, and Thessaloniki.

Expanded flights to Istanbul and broader international connections.

Increased flights across key European and Middle Eastern hubs.

All flights for the 2025 schedule are now live in the system. Customers can book tickets via AEGEAN’s website at aegeanair.com or through travel agencies.

Direct Athens-to-Erbil flights start February 23, 2025. This addition links Greece to Iraq with twice-weekly flights operating on Wednesdays and Sundays.

As of April 14, 2025, Athens will again connect to Azerbaijan. Flights to Baku operate every Monday and Friday using Airbus 320neo aircraft.

Route Launch Date Weekly Flights Days Athens – Erbil 23 February 2025 2 Wednesday, Sunday Athens – Baku 14 April 2025 2 Monday, Friday (from Athens) Tuesday, Saturday (from Baku)

AEGEAN is also branching out big time within Greece:

Four new direct routes from Heraklion connect to Rhodes, Kos, Corfu, and Naxos.

Two new direct flights from Rhodes link to Chania and Santorini.

Thessaloniki gets a direct flight to Syros starting June 2025.

Route Launch Date Weekly Flights Days Heraklion – Rhodes 30 March 2025 7 From Monday to Sunday Heraklion -Naxos 1 June 2025 2 Thursday, Sunday Heraklion -Corfu 2 June 2025 2 Monday, Friday Heraklion -Kos 2 June 2025 3 Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Daily flights from Heraklion to Rhodes kick off in March 2025.

Starting June 2025: Heraklion to Kos: three weekly flights. Heraklion to Naxos and Corfu: two weekly flights each. Rhodes to Chania: two weekly flights using ATR 42-600, set to double mid-summer. Rhodes to Santorini: three weekly flights (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays). Thessaloniki to Syros: three weekly flights (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays).



Route Launch Date Weekly Flights Days Rhodes – Chania 18 April 2025 2 to 4 Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday Rhodes –Santorini 3 June 2025 3 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Route Launch Date Weekly Flights Days Thessaloniki – Syros 3 June 2025 3 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

AEGEAN builds on its connections to Istanbul as well:

From April 2025, Heraklion and Santorini will offer twice-weekly flights to Istanbul, ramping up to four weekly trips during peak season.

From June 2025, Mykonos and Rhodes will each have twice-weekly Istanbul flights.

For further information, please visit www.aegeanair.com.