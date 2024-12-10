Argophilia

CRETAquarium Christmas with Scuba Diving Santa and the Christmas Mermaid

- December 10th, 2024 08:59 am

The CRETAquarium Christmas this year promises loads of family-friendly fun featuring Santa and the Christmas mermaid, Euryale.

“Last year, watching Santa scuba dive was the highlight of our Christmas! We can’t wait to go back.” – Georgia, 37, Chania.

Christmas mermaid, Euryale.
Christmas mermaid, Euryale. (Photo: CRETAquarium)

“The kids loved the mermaid! It was magical, and the activities kept them engaged all day.” – Nikos, 42, Heraklion.

The aquarium’s amphitheatre-style tank becomes a magical stage featuring Santa’s sleigh, pulled by six colourful seahorses ready to “travel” around the world. With activities for the whole family, surprises, and an eco-awareness twist, the holiday program is sure to delight visitors, young and old.

Holiday CRETAquarium Christmas Program Highlights

Here’s what’s on the CRETAquarium schedule for December 2024 and early January 2025:

December 21, 2024

  • 11:00–12:00: Holiday cookie baking workshop
  • 12:00–12:40: Santa’s dive in the aquarium
  • 13:00–14:00: Magic show featuring Roko the Magician

December 22, 2024

  • 11:00–12:00: Art workshop: “Let’s Decorate Together” with Dimitra
  • 12:00–12:40: Santa’s underwater visit
  • 13:00–14:00: Craft workshop: “The Sea Dressed Up for the Holidays!”

December 23, 2024

  • 11:00–12:00: Guided aquarium tour (reservation required)
  • 12:00–12:40: Santa dives into the tank
  • 12:20–13:00: Mermaid swim experience
  • 13:00–14:00: Hands-on crafts with natural materials

December 24–25, 2024

  • All Day: Family Bingo games throughout the aquarium

December 26, 2024

  • 11:00–12:00: “Plum Tales” storytelling performance by Evangelia Orfanoudaki
  • 12:00–12:40: See Santa underwater
  • 12:20–13:00: Mermaid swimming session
  • 13:00–14:00: Roko returns with another magical show

December 27, 2024

  • 11:00–12:00: “Rumpelstiltskin” theatre show (Brothers Grimm classic by Schema 7)
  • 12:00–12:40: Santa’s undersea appearance
  • 12:20–13:00: Mermaid interaction
  • 13:00–14:00: Dance activity for kids with choreographer Gogo Petralia and cellist Manos Sgouridis

December 28, 2024

  • 11:00–12:00: Puppet show: “The Goat’s Conspiracy” by Kou-Klo
  • 12:00–12:40: Dive time with Santa
  • 12:20–13:00: Swim session with the mermaid
  • 13:00–14:00: “Mystery of the Deep” interactive theatre game

December 29, 2024

  • 11:00–12:00: “What’s a Jellyfish Doing Here for Christmas?” with illustrator Lida Barbarousi
  • 12:00–12:40: Santa scuba action
  • 12:20–13:00: Mermaid swim
  • 13:00–14:00: Theater game: “Just a Drop of Determination”

December 31, 2024 – January 1, 2025

  • All Day: Bingo for all ages

January 2, 2025

  • 11:00–12:00: Puppet show: “The Terrifying Fish” by Kou-Klo
  • 12:15–13:00: Swim with the mermaid
  • 13:00–14:00: Magical tricks with magician Roko

January 3, 2025

  • 11:00–12:00: “Rumpelstiltskin,” Schema 7 returns for an encore
  • 12:15–13:00: Mermaid swimming magic
  • 13:00–14:00: Storytelling performance: “Fricantela: The Witch Who Hated Christmas Carols,” by Trivizas

January 4, 2025

  • 11:00–12:00: Marine biology meets puppetry with Evi Kampouraki and Maria Solanou
  • 12:15–13:00: Mermaid swimming session
  • 13:00–14:00: “The Adventures of Stalitsa” performance with storytelling, action, and dance

January 5, 2025

  • 11:00–12:00: Planetarium of Crete film screenings
  • 12:15–13:00: Mermaid interaction

January 6, 2025

  • All Day: Water Blessing Ceremony with mermaid appearances

Bring your festive spirit to the CRETAquarium Thalassokosmos for an unforgettable holiday season. After all, Christmas at the bottom of the sea is a whole new level of merry!

About Manuel Santos

Manuel, an author for Argophilia Travel News, hails from Barcelona. He started off as a lifeguard at Sant Sebastia Beach and later worked as a barista. Currently, he is a travel writer who is considering writing a book about the surf beaches in Spain.

