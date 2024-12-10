CRETAquarium Christmas with Scuba Diving Santa and the Christmas Mermaid

The CRETAquarium Christmas this year promises loads of family-friendly fun featuring Santa and the Christmas mermaid, Euryale.
“Last year, watching Santa scuba dive was the highlight of our Christmas! We can’t wait to go back.” – Georgia, 37, Chania.
“The kids loved the mermaid! It was magical, and the activities kept them engaged all day.” – Nikos, 42, Heraklion.
The aquarium’s amphitheatre-style tank becomes a magical stage featuring Santa’s sleigh, pulled by six colourful seahorses ready to “travel” around the world. With activities for the whole family, surprises, and an eco-awareness twist, the holiday program is sure to delight visitors, young and old.
Holiday CRETAquarium Christmas Program Highlights
Here’s what’s on the CRETAquarium schedule for December 2024 and early January 2025:
December 21, 2024
- 11:00–12:00: Holiday cookie baking workshop
- 12:00–12:40: Santa’s dive in the aquarium
- 13:00–14:00: Magic show featuring Roko the Magician
December 22, 2024
- 11:00–12:00: Art workshop: “Let’s Decorate Together” with Dimitra
- 12:00–12:40: Santa’s underwater visit
- 13:00–14:00: Craft workshop: “The Sea Dressed Up for the Holidays!”
December 23, 2024
- 11:00–12:00: Guided aquarium tour (reservation required)
- 12:00–12:40: Santa dives into the tank
- 12:20–13:00: Mermaid swim experience
- 13:00–14:00: Hands-on crafts with natural materials
December 24–25, 2024
- All Day: Family Bingo games throughout the aquarium
December 26, 2024
- 11:00–12:00: “Plum Tales” storytelling performance by Evangelia Orfanoudaki
- 12:00–12:40: See Santa underwater
- 12:20–13:00: Mermaid swimming session
- 13:00–14:00: Roko returns with another magical show
December 27, 2024
- 11:00–12:00: “Rumpelstiltskin” theatre show (Brothers Grimm classic by Schema 7)
- 12:00–12:40: Santa’s undersea appearance
- 12:20–13:00: Mermaid interaction
- 13:00–14:00: Dance activity for kids with choreographer Gogo Petralia and cellist Manos Sgouridis
December 28, 2024
- 11:00–12:00: Puppet show: “The Goat’s Conspiracy” by Kou-Klo
- 12:00–12:40: Dive time with Santa
- 12:20–13:00: Swim session with the mermaid
- 13:00–14:00: “Mystery of the Deep” interactive theatre game
December 29, 2024
- 11:00–12:00: “What’s a Jellyfish Doing Here for Christmas?” with illustrator Lida Barbarousi
- 12:00–12:40: Santa scuba action
- 12:20–13:00: Mermaid swim
- 13:00–14:00: Theater game: “Just a Drop of Determination”
December 31, 2024 – January 1, 2025
- All Day: Bingo for all ages
January 2, 2025
- 11:00–12:00: Puppet show: “The Terrifying Fish” by Kou-Klo
- 12:15–13:00: Swim with the mermaid
- 13:00–14:00: Magical tricks with magician Roko
January 3, 2025
- 11:00–12:00: “Rumpelstiltskin,” Schema 7 returns for an encore
- 12:15–13:00: Mermaid swimming magic
- 13:00–14:00: Storytelling performance: “Fricantela: The Witch Who Hated Christmas Carols,” by Trivizas
January 4, 2025
- 11:00–12:00: Marine biology meets puppetry with Evi Kampouraki and Maria Solanou
- 12:15–13:00: Mermaid swimming session
- 13:00–14:00: “The Adventures of Stalitsa” performance with storytelling, action, and dance
January 5, 2025
- 11:00–12:00: Planetarium of Crete film screenings
- 12:15–13:00: Mermaid interaction
January 6, 2025
- All Day: Water Blessing Ceremony with mermaid appearances
Bring your festive spirit to the CRETAquarium Thalassokosmos for an unforgettable holiday season. After all, Christmas at the bottom of the sea is a whole new level of merry!