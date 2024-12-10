CRETAquarium Christmas with Scuba Diving Santa and the Christmas Mermaid

The CRETAquarium Christmas this year promises loads of family-friendly fun featuring Santa and the Christmas mermaid, Euryale.

“Last year, watching Santa scuba dive was the highlight of our Christmas! We can’t wait to go back.” – Georgia, 37, Chania.

Christmas mermaid, Euryale. (Photo: CRETAquarium)

“The kids loved the mermaid! It was magical, and the activities kept them engaged all day.” – Nikos, 42, Heraklion.

The aquarium’s amphitheatre-style tank becomes a magical stage featuring Santa’s sleigh, pulled by six colourful seahorses ready to “travel” around the world. With activities for the whole family, surprises, and an eco-awareness twist, the holiday program is sure to delight visitors, young and old.

Holiday CRETAquarium Christmas Program Highlights

Here’s what’s on the CRETAquarium schedule for December 2024 and early January 2025:

December 21, 2024

11:00–12:00 : Holiday cookie baking workshop

: Holiday cookie baking workshop 12:00–12:40 : Santa’s dive in the aquarium

: Santa’s dive in the aquarium 13:00–14:00: Magic show featuring Roko the Magician

December 22, 2024

11:00–12:00 : Art workshop: “Let’s Decorate Together” with Dimitra

: Art workshop: “Let’s Decorate Together” with Dimitra 12:00–12:40 : Santa’s underwater visit

: Santa’s underwater visit 13:00–14:00: Craft workshop: “The Sea Dressed Up for the Holidays!”

December 23, 2024

11:00–12:00 : Guided aquarium tour (reservation required)

: Guided aquarium tour (reservation required) 12:00–12:40 : Santa dives into the tank

: Santa dives into the tank 12:20–13:00 : Mermaid swim experience

: Mermaid swim experience 13:00–14:00: Hands-on crafts with natural materials

December 24–25, 2024

All Day: Family Bingo games throughout the aquarium

December 26, 2024

11:00–12:00 : “Plum Tales” storytelling performance by Evangelia Orfanoudaki

: “Plum Tales” storytelling performance by Evangelia Orfanoudaki 12:00–12:40 : See Santa underwater

: See Santa underwater 12:20–13:00 : Mermaid swimming session

: Mermaid swimming session 13:00–14:00: Roko returns with another magical show

December 27, 2024

11:00–12:00 : “Rumpelstiltskin” theatre show (Brothers Grimm classic by Schema 7)

: “Rumpelstiltskin” theatre show (Brothers Grimm classic by Schema 7) 12:00–12:40 : Santa’s undersea appearance

: Santa’s undersea appearance 12:20–13:00 : Mermaid interaction

: Mermaid interaction 13:00–14:00: Dance activity for kids with choreographer Gogo Petralia and cellist Manos Sgouridis

December 28, 2024

11:00–12:00 : Puppet show: “The Goat’s Conspiracy” by Kou-Klo

: Puppet show: “The Goat’s Conspiracy” by Kou-Klo 12:00–12:40 : Dive time with Santa

: Dive time with Santa 12:20–13:00 : Swim session with the mermaid

: Swim session with the mermaid 13:00–14:00: “Mystery of the Deep” interactive theatre game

December 29, 2024

11:00–12:00 : “What’s a Jellyfish Doing Here for Christmas?” with illustrator Lida Barbarousi

: “What’s a Jellyfish Doing Here for Christmas?” with illustrator Lida Barbarousi 12:00–12:40 : Santa scuba action

: Santa scuba action 12:20–13:00 : Mermaid swim

: Mermaid swim 13:00–14:00: Theater game: “Just a Drop of Determination”

December 31, 2024 – January 1, 2025

All Day: Bingo for all ages

January 2, 2025

11:00–12:00 : Puppet show: “The Terrifying Fish” by Kou-Klo

: Puppet show: “The Terrifying Fish” by Kou-Klo 12:15–13:00 : Swim with the mermaid

: Swim with the mermaid 13:00–14:00: Magical tricks with magician Roko

January 3, 2025

11:00–12:00 : “Rumpelstiltskin,” Schema 7 returns for an encore

: “Rumpelstiltskin,” Schema 7 returns for an encore 12:15–13:00 : Mermaid swimming magic

: Mermaid swimming magic 13:00–14:00: Storytelling performance: “Fricantela: The Witch Who Hated Christmas Carols,” by Trivizas

January 4, 2025

11:00–12:00 : Marine biology meets puppetry with Evi Kampouraki and Maria Solanou

: Marine biology meets puppetry with Evi Kampouraki and Maria Solanou 12:15–13:00 : Mermaid swimming session

: Mermaid swimming session 13:00–14:00: “The Adventures of Stalitsa” performance with storytelling, action, and dance

January 5, 2025

11:00–12:00 : Planetarium of Crete film screenings

: Planetarium of Crete film screenings 12:15–13:00: Mermaid interaction

January 6, 2025

All Day: Water Blessing Ceremony with mermaid appearances

Bring your festive spirit to the CRETAquarium Thalassokosmos for an unforgettable holiday season. After all, Christmas at the bottom of the sea is a whole new level of merry!