Accor to Open Rixos Tersane Istanbul

Across its network of more than 40 hotel brands worldwide, Accor is launching an amazing array of innovative new hospitality solutions in 2024. The brand’s multi-local ethos will be reflected in Rixos Tersane Istanbul, which is anticipated to gain popularity among locals and foreign travellers.

Rixos Tersane Istanbul is an Ennismore lifestyle concept that inspires discovery, offering authentic experiences, fine dining, and cultural immersion. Combining contemporary elegance with the rich history of a 600-year-old dockyard, the hotel is an eclectic mix that will enhance Istanbul’s lifestyle scene. Its panoramic views of the Haliç create an urban hotspot and lifestyle hub on the Golden Horn in the historic Tersane district of Istanbul.

The well-planned property, situated across historical peninsula attractions, is housed in a former shipyard converted into an opulent, busy centre for a lovely mixed-use waterfront neighbourhood in Istanbul.

Tersane Istanbul will offer a blend of hospitality, living, and retail spaces, including four 1100-room luxury hotels, the group’s flagship being Rixos Tersane.

Because residents may live, work, play, and take care of their everyday requirements all in one location, Tersane Istanbul is like having its own city. The project, which is quite stunning and was built by a highly skilled architectural team, intends to promote sustainability and improve living conditions with lodging, museums, and other attractions all close to the home.

The new upscale residences at Tersane Istanbul will bring back to life the age-old practice of living by the water, which Istanbulites have elevated to a whole new level and will feel like an oasis amidst the city’s thick urban fabric.

The city’s newest and most exciting destination, Tersane Istanbul, promises to have something to offer everyone with its superb dining options, which include a food hall akin to a marketplace and upscale waterfront eateries showcasing Istanbul’s wide variety of culinary pleasures.

With an event hall that will make its mark on the city’s cultural agenda by hosting renowned musicians and artists, a centuries-old Ottoman imperial park, and a Museum Plaza housing two top-tier contemporary museums, culture has been positioned at the very core of life at Tersane Istanbul.

While Rixos Hotels’ sole location in Istanbul is presently in Pera, when the hotel opens, Rixos Tersane will genuinely be the group’s flagship, thanks to some unrivalled characteristics.

With a wide range of accommodation types—the majority of which will have views of the sea—and a profound architectural concept, the hotel promises to provide guests with an experience they won’t soon forget. The hotel will also have a state-of-the-art main structure with unobstructed views of the Old City and the Golden Horn and restaurants and social areas arranged around various repurposed brick and stone warehouses.

Rixos Tersane Istanbul overlooks a pristine two-kilometre shoreline close to many significant cultural attractions, including a women’s museum with an assortment of Turkish women’s cultures. This hub of global culture, which also houses eateries, theatres, fitness centres, and social areas, will be appreciated by locals and tourists alike. In addition to a range of other activities, this project offers water sports, including surfing and water skiing.