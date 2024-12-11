An exclusive rental property in the heart of the Var region of Southeastern France is a haven of tranquility in the peaceful countryside of Callas. It features 650 m2 of luxurious living space and even its own private lake on a vast private estate of over 100 hectares.

Enjoy the ultimate escape in a secluded retreat surrounded by nature. Located in the timeless charm of Provence’s Var region, the property is perfect for a lengthy getaway or to organize family gatherings. Nature takes center stage, and the unique property is the perfect blend of comfort and timeless charm.

At the center of the domain lies the main house featuring 7 bedrooms. An additional guest cottage provides 2 additional bedrooms and privacy for guests. On the garden level, there are two double suites, each equipped with an en suite bathroom (shower and bath), a separate WC, and an air conditioner. (beds can be double or twin).

Stairway between the Garden level and the ground floor – Photo courtesy Carlton International

The ground floor features the Master Bedroom Suite (king-size bed) with en suite features. There’s also a gourmet kitchen, a dining room, a living room, an office, an open-air terrace, and a covered terrace. A guest water closet and ample storage space are also on this floor.

The first floor of the main house has its own private entrance, a double suite, a twin bedroom suite, and two bathrooms with shower, bath, and WC. On the second floor are two other large suites with en suite features. There are additional children’s beds for either or both of these.

The Summer kitchen and main house view from the larger of two heated pools – Photo courtesy Carlton International

A separate cottage on the grounds has a private living room and kitchen. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom, and the twin bedroom has a shower and WC.

Outside, one is beckoned to stroll through vibrant gardens and to enjoy sunny afternoons under the Mediterranean sky. The domain reflects the essence of Provencal living. This unmatched experience in Provence’s scenic countryside offers a memorable combination of beauty and privacy. Outside the main residence, you will find a private lake with a sandy beach, two heated swimming pools, a professional tennis court, and even a dreamy treehouse outfitted with hammocks for guests to sway in the breeze and gaze at the landscape or the stars.

Summer kitchen photo via Carlton International

The lush gardens and scenic walks around the quiet lake are truly soothing for the soul. The Summer kitchen is equipped for family events or entertaining larger groups. Adjacent seating areas near the water are perfect for alfresco dining or quiet reading time.

This luxury rental in the heart of the famous Var section of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region in Southeastern France effortlessly combines charm, relaxation, and sophisticated living, delivering an unforgettable retreat in Provence’s countryside.

Readers should consult Carlton International’s listing here for more information about this unique rental offering.