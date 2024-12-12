Delvina Olive Festival 2024: Where Flavour Meets History (And a Lot of Olives)

Delvina Olive Festival 2024 is the 10th edition of this remarkable annual event, which celebrates the region’s rich olive oil production heritage and spotlights its cultural roots and modern appeal.

The festival shines a light on Delvina’s agricultural treasures and draws attention to its cultural landmarks and history. The goal? To make agritourism the backbone of the local economy and a steady source of income for the growing community.

What’s on the Olive-Scented Agenda?

Here’s what visitors can expect:

Local Producers’ Market : Meet farmers and savour the best organic products, from olive oil to jams and local wines.

: Meet farmers and savour the best organic products, from olive oil to jams and local wines. Olive Oil Tastings : Sample top-notch oils produced by local farmers.

: Sample top-notch oils produced by local farmers. Traditional Albanian Music & Dance : Experience the culture through joyful performances.

: Experience the culture through joyful performances. Cultural Exhibits : Explore Delvina’s cultural monuments and historical treasures.

: Explore Delvina’s cultural monuments and historical treasures. Food Stalls: Feast on authentic Albanian dishes cooked with fresh, local ingredients.

Visitors can also expect picturesque views of Delvina’s valleys and rolling landscapes, which offer countless Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

“This festival is a must,” says Florjan K., a tourist from Tirana. “Amazing food, music, and olive oil—what’s not to love?”

“I came for the olive oil but stayed for the history,” adds Maria Stano, an Italian visitor. “I’d never heard of Delvina before, and now I want to come back every year.”

What to See in Delvina

Situated just 16 kilometres from Saranda, Delvina is a peaceful escape from Albania’s crowded beaches. The drive takes around 25 minutes, with routes via the SH99 and SH83 proving most reliable for comfort seekers. Buses and guided tours make accessing this quaint yet fascinating town easy for those without a car.

“Delvina is like stepping back in time,” says Zana Dimitri. “You feel the history in every corner.”

The Ottoman traveller Evliya Çelebi once described Delvina as a city of cultural riches, surrounded by breathtaking vistas. That description echoes true even today.

Visitors to Delvina will find plenty beyond the festival itself.

Delvina Museum

One highlight is the newly revamped Delvina Museum. Restored under Mayor Majlinda Qilimi’s leadership and with specialists’ assistance, the museum reopened on December 12, 2021, after years of closure. Visitors can discover exhibitions across four pavilions: ethnography, craftsmanship, wartime history, and pre-1990 life. “The museum is more than just a building; it’s a testament to our shared heritage,” said Mayor Qilimi during the reopening ceremony.

Delvina Castle

The ruins of Delvina Castle, perched atop a hill, offer panoramic views of the serene valleys below. Though much of its structure lies in ruins, remnants of fortifications and an Ottoman-era mosque can still be explored. Nearby, visitors will notice how Cold War-era bunkers coexist with ancient landmarks.

Kompleksi i Xhemahallës (Photo: Albinfo – Punë e juaja)

King’s Mosque Complex

Built in 1682, the Kompleksi i Xhemahallës, known as the King’s Mosque Complex, is one of the first mosques erected in Albania and a notable Category I cultural monument. The complex includes the historic Llutroi Fountain, made of stone arches and intricate drainage systems. These features once provided water to a bathhouse, madrasa, and mosque. The Gjin Aleksi Mosque in Rusan also showcases another slice of spiritual and architectural history, encased in vineyards and gardens with intricate detailing.

The Delvina Olive Festival has grown into something bigger than just a celebration of olives. It’s about remembering traditions, showcasing natural beauty, and supporting local farmers. It’s about cultural pride; as a resident put it, “This event brings us closer as a community and puts Delvina on the map.”