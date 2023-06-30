A Luxurious Akrotiri Peninsula Villa in Chania Lists for €4.5M

A luxurious five-bedroom, five-bath villa on the Akrotiri Peninsula overlooking Chania Town offers 750 sqm of elegant contemporary living space. Listed with Creta Houses for €4.5 million, the property has panoramic views of the Cretan Sea, the city, and the verdant natural surrounds.

The three-level villa sits on a private lot of 4,300 square meters in Profitis Ilias, one of the region’s most coveted residential areas. On the first level, there’s a living room, a dining area, a gourmet kitchen, and a guest apartment with its facilities. There’s also a gym, sauna, hammam, laundry, and a storage/machinery room. Two additional double bedrooms with en-suite features are on this level.

Level two is accessed via an internal staircase leading to a large sitting and dining area, another kitchen, and a guest apartment comprising a living, dining room, kitchen, and en-suite bedroom. This floor has direct access to the 75 sqm, the vast sundecks, outdoor sitting and dining areas, the BBQ, and the bar. The top level has two additional bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and sitting areas.

A 4-car garage and all the luxurious amenities you’d expect in a home of this quality punctuate one of Crete’s finest property offers.

The Profitis Ilias residential area on the Akrotiri Peninsula is an elevated overlook with extraordinary views of Chania’s Venetian Harbor and the Cretan Sea beyond. Situated next to the Park of Venizelos, just 4kms from downtown Chania and 500m from the Park of Flora and Fauna of the Technical University of Crete, Greece, this is one of Crete’s most desirable places to live. The new owners will find a cafe, a tavern, and a bakery just steps away from the property. A larger supermarket and other stores are less than 2km distant, and Chania’s airport is only 10 km away.

For more information about this Akrotiri Peninsula property, readers should visit the links to the villa or contact Anita at (+30) 6945712552.