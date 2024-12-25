Crete to Soon Open the Anogeia Cultural Park

The Municipality of Anogeia has made preserving and showcasing its rich cultural and historical heritage a top priority and plans to open the Anogeia Cultural Pakr in the Metochi area.

Anogeia Mayor Sokratis S. Kefalogiannis and Dimitris G. Sbokos, representing the contractor company Gamma Sigma Construction S.A., signed a construction agreement on Christmas Eve.

Project Details and Features

The project involves creating a multipurpose cultural space that includes:

Interactive exhibition areas for permanent and temporary displays;

spaces for art, entertainment, and a library/reading room;

a dedicated area for cultural activities;

exhibition and retail spaces.

The total budget for the project amounts to approximately €4,045,000. A performance guarantee letter of €185,000 has been secured to ensure the proper execution of the contract terms. The planned timeline for completing all construction tasks is set at 24 months.

“This project marks the fruition of persistent, dedicated efforts by Anogeia’s Technical Service team, who managed studies, competition protocols, and city plan updates. We envision this space as a tribute to historical memory and cultural innovation,” explained Mayor Sokratis S. Kefalogiannis.

“The park’s purpose centres on preserving, protecting, and promoting Anogeia’s unique historical and cultural legacy. It will address local cultural needs while attracting tourists with a keen interest in history and culture.

Once completed in two years, we expect it will draw more visitors, significantly enhancing the cultural, historical, and folklore appeal of Anogeia. This influx of tourism will also boost the local economy and support the growth of the area’s hospitality sector,” he stated.

Mayor Kefalogiannis extended his gratitude to key figures and organizations involved in the project’s success, including:

Governor of Crete, Stavros Arnaoutakis, for incorporating the project into major initiatives.

Former Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni.

Former Development Ministry Secretary-General Dimitris Skalkos.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogiannis, MEP Manolis Kefalogiannis, and Deputy Minister Yiannis Kefalogiannis.

The Mayor also praised architect Manolis Dayiadis and his design team for their innovative architectural plans. Finally, he highlighted the dedication of Anogeia’s Technical Service department, whose commitment keeps the municipality at the forefront despite staffing challenges.

The Anogeia Cultural Park promises to become a hub for creativity and a draw for culturally inclined visitors. Over time, it will enhance tourism, showcase the area’s unique heritage, and solidify its reputation on both national and international levels.