5 Places Music Lovers Need To Visit In the US

Travel and music are two passions that can go hand in hand. For music lovers wanting to visit the US, combining both passions for a truly memorable trip can allow you to experience the US how you want to, see those places that interest and inspire you, and have a more immersive experience.

But with the country being so vast, pinpointing states or cities rich in musical history for your trip isn’t easy—simply because there are so many places you can visit.

This post will also look at 5 of the most musical cities in the US for music lovers to visit.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia has a vibrant and eclectic music seven plus it’s also home to the Wells-Fargo Centre that frequently hosts musicians from different genres. On top of this, you can visit one or more of the many bars in the area that are devoted to bringing music and new artists to the forefront of the Philadelphia music scene. Whether you like jazz, rap, rock or pop, visiting the home place of Patti LaBelle is a must-stop on your usual tour of America, and the Rittenhouse Hotel Philadelphia PA, is the ideal base for your trip.

Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia (Photo by Ethan Hoover on Unsplash)

New Orleans

New Orleans, a city that breathes music, is a captivating destination for music lovers. The sound of jazz permeates every corner, from the iconic Preservation Hall to the Jazz Museum and Maple Leaf Bar. These venues, among many others, offer a unique insight into the heart of New Orleans’ musical culture, making it a truly inspiring destination.

New Orleans, Louisiana (Photo by Joe Lavigne on Unsplash)

Nashville

Nashville, the home of country music, has spawned many huge stars and still does. Every music lover has or wants to visit the home of country music. And it’s not just the major attractions like the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum that you can visit; you can also find many new and aspiring artists in the multiple bars around the city. Places like The Bluebird Cafe or Spotlight 615 are must-visits, as is the Grand Ole Opry.

Downtown Nashville skyline at sunset. (Photo by Tanner Boriack on Unsplash)

Los Angeles

While it might not be top of your post to visit from us, LA has been labelled the home of rock, and if you’re a fan of 80s rock band and Van Halen is a favourite, LA is where you need to be. Whether you’re heading to the Sunset Strip to visit The Roxy or you want to go to the GRAMMY Museum or Hollywood Bowl, there are plenty of places for you to immerse yourself in history or rock for the ultimate muscle trip.

Hollywood, Los Angeles (Photo by Martin Jernberg on Unsplash)

Memphis

Memphis, a city with undeniable star status in the music world, is a destination that commands respect and appreciation from any music lover. As the birthplace of the king of rock and roll, Elvis, it’s a must-visit for fans of any genre. The soulful essence of Memphis is palpable everywhere, whether you’re at Graceland or enjoying live music on Beale Street. Memphis is a city like no other for music lovers.