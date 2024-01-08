Makry Gialos Fishing Harbor Damaged by Southerly Winds

The recent strong south winds in Makry Gialos have caused significant damage to the area, particularly impacting the port and the pedestrian path connecting the municipalities of Ierapetra and Sitia. The jetty at Makry Gialos fishing harbor has receded to a length of 40 meters, requiring immediate attention and restoration efforts, Radio Lasithi reports.

The issue was brought to light on Sunday morning when Nikos Tzirvelakis, the captain and owner of a tourist boat in the area, informed the deputy mayor, Nektarios Papadakis. Today, Mayor Manolis Fragoulis, officials from the Technical Service, and the proposed president of the Municipal Port Fund of Ierapetra, Michalis Bahlitzanaki, are at the scene to assess the damage and plan the necessary interventions.

According to Tzirvelakis, the damage is substantial and primarily attributed to the improper de-sanding methods carried out in recent years using excavators, which have been inefficient and have also caused harm to the port’s foundations. Last summer, using excavators led to a subsidence of 15-20 points in the port, despite notifications to the Municipal Port Fund of Ierapetra and the Port Authority. Unfortunately, no action was taken to address the issue, resulting in the extensive damage caused by the recent inclement weather.

Deputy Mayor Nektarios Papadakis and Municipal Port Fund Chairman Michalis Bachlitzanakis highlighted the known damage from last summer, emphasizing the urgent need for repairs to mitigate the current significant impact on the area. Substantial resources will be necessary to restore the damage promptly and prevent further repercussions. They also stressed the need to revise the sand removal methods at the port, advocating for the utilization of a pump similar to the approach adopted for the artificial beach in Ierapetra.