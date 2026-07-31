20-Year-Old Italian Tourist Found Dead Near Malia

A twenty-year-old Italian tourist who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon was found dead Friday morning off the coast of Malia, bringing a heartbreaking end to an extensive search operation.

Authorities confirmed that the young man’s body was discovered in the sea near the area where he had entered the water two days earlier. The Heraklion Port Authority responded immediately and formally identified the victim.

The tourist had been visiting Crete with friends when he entered the sea despite challenging conditions. While one companion managed to return safely to shore, the 20-year-old was swept away by strong waves and disappeared.

A large-scale search and rescue operation had been underway since Wednesday, involving the Hellenic Coast Guard, private vessels, volunteers, professional rescuers, and an aircraft conducting aerial searches over the coastline. Rescue teams faced difficult conditions throughout the operation due to strong northerly winds and heavy surf.

The young man’s family had traveled to Crete while the search was ongoing, hoping for better news. Tragically, those hopes were not realized.

The incident serves as another reminder of the dangers the sea can pose during periods of strong winds and rough water. Even experienced swimmers can quickly find themselves in life-threatening situations when conditions deteriorate.

Our thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends during this difficult time.