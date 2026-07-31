False Images Fuel Confusion as Crete’s Preveli Palm Forest Escapes Worst-Case Fears

The wildfire in southern Rethymno has damaged part of Crete’s iconic Preveli Palm Forest. Still, officials say reports circulating on social media claiming that most of the protected landscape was destroyed are inaccurate.

In the hours following the fire, widely shared posts reused photographs from the devastating 2010 wildfire, presenting them as current images. Some online claims suggested that up to 80% of the palm forest had been lost, fueling concern among residents and visitors alike.

According to regional authorities, the reality is less dramatic, though still deeply concerning. Officials confirm that sections of the unique palm forest were burned, but there is no evidence that the vast majority of the protected area has been destroyed. A full assessment will be completed once damage surveys are finished.

The wildfire continues to challenge firefighters as strong winds fuel flare-ups across the wider southern Rethymno region, including areas around Kourtaliotiko Gorge, Asomatos, Triopetra, and Preveli. Emergency crews remain on alert while authorities monitor changing conditions.

Local officials estimate that approximately 55,000 stremmata (about 5,500 hectares) have been affected by the wildfire, although the final burned area will be confirmed after on-site inspections are completed.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to examine the cause of the fire.

For travelers planning to visit southern Crete, the key takeaway is to rely on official information rather than unverified social media posts. Preveli remains one of the island’s most treasured natural landmarks, and while parts of the landscape have suffered damage, the palm forest itself has not been wiped out as some online reports claimed.